Event Recap – Kennedy Space Center’s Taste of Space: Fall Bites

I was recently invited out to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to experience their Taste of Space festival. Running until November 8th, many of the dining locations throughout the complex are offering special menu items with a special fall flavor.

Out at the Moon Rock Cafe in the Apollo/Saturn V Center, the Bratwurst with Sauerkraut and Whole Grain Mustard offers a true Octoberfest taste with a perfect combo of bratwurst and sauerkraut.

For me, the best taste out here was the Caramel Apple Cheesecake, which had a great balance of caramel and cheesecake.

The other option at Moon Rock Cafe is the Chicken Salad with Mesclun Greens, Gorgonzola, Mandarin Oranges, and Toasted Pecans with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Heading back to the main complex, we visit the Orbit Cafe. This location has the lion's share of the options and most definitely the most tasty. Starting with the Hot Turkey, Cranberry and Brie Melt for a main course and the Pumpkin Whoopie Pie.

This sandwich had a great taste and I have found myself thinking about it in the days since, but really the whoopie pie made it the meal perfect.

Sadly, by this time, I was so full I didn’t get a chance to try the other option available, the Beef Brisket Slider with Chipotle BBQ Sauce and Fried Onions. But, it most definitely gives me a reason to visit again before the festival is over.

The last item as part of the Taste of Space Festival was the Pumpkin Caramel Éclair at the Milky Way Cafe, which was my final stop as I was heading out. Thankfully it was last, because I could have had three of those. Now, I have been too predisposed to think of a food festival as an overload of items, but I have to say Taste of Space was a perfect event. They had some great options, but not too many that you felt like you missed things. One of the other things I loved about this is how Kennedy Space Center puts together some fun merchandise items to celebrate even just a small festival.

If you are in the Space Coast area or even the Central Florida area, be sure to take the time to head out to the Kennedy Space Center to enjoy the Taste of Space: Fall Bites!