Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2021

Disney+ has revealed their release plans for November, which includes the 2nd anniversary Disney+ Day celebration on November 12th where every brand will launch something new (Disney, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm). Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies

Home Sweet Home Alone – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“20th Century Studios’ Home Sweet Home Alone is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Ciao Alberto (Short) – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“Fun-loving sea monster Alberto whole-heartedly wants to prove himself to his stoic mentor Massimo.”

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“An all-new, documentary special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.”

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Special explores the Disney+ series of the MCU—past, present and future.”

All-New Short From The Simpsons – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

No other information has been released yet, but the Star Wars and Marvel Simpsons shorts have already been released, so this will likely be the Disney-branded short.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Wednesday, November 3rd

Amphibia

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Friday, November 5th

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, November 10th

Friday, November 12th – Disney+ Day

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Wednesday, November 17th

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 19th

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Wednesday, November 24th

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Friday, November 26th

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

