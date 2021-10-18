Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2021

Disney+ has revealed their release plans for November, which includes the 2nd anniversary Disney+ Day celebration on November 12th where every brand will launch something new (Disney, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm). Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.
New Exclusives
Movies
Home Sweet Home Alone – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)
“20th Century Studios’ Home Sweet Home Alone is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”
Ciao Alberto (Short) – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)
“Fun-loving sea monster Alberto whole-heartedly wants to prove himself to his stoic mentor Massimo.”
Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)
“An all-new, documentary special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.”
Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)
“Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Special explores the Disney+ series of the MCU—past, present and future.”
All-New Short From The Simpsons – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)
No other information has been released yet, but the Star Wars and Marvel Simpsons shorts have already been released, so this will likely be the Disney-branded short.
TV Shows
- Olaf Presents
- November 12th – All Episodes Streaming
- Entrelazados
- November 12th – All Episodes
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2
- November 12th – First 5 Episodes
- Hawkeye
- November 24th – 2-Episode Premiere
- The Beatles: Get Back
- November 25th – "Part 1"
- November 26th – "Part 2"
- November 27th – "Part 3"
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- November 8th – “Scutwork”
- November 10th – “Aloha – The Goodbye One” (Season Finale)
New Library Additions
Wednesday, November 3rd
- Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
- Photo Ark (S2)
- Storm Rising (S1)
Friday, November 5th
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
- Santa Buddies
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Space Buddies
- X-Men: First Class
Wednesday, November 10th
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Friday, November 12th – Disney+ Day
- Feast (Short)
- Frozen Fever (Short)
- Get A Horse! (Short)
- Jungle Cruise
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- Paperman (Short)
- Tangled Ever After (Short)
- The Little Matchgirl (Short)
- The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
- Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Wednesday, November 17th
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
Friday, November 19th
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
Wednesday, November 24th
- Becoming Cousteau
- PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Friday, November 26th
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
