Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2021

by | Oct 18, 2021 1:01 PM Pacific Time

Disney+ has revealed their release plans for November, which includes the 2nd anniversary Disney+ Day celebration on November 12th where every brand will launch something new (Disney, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm). Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

(Disney)

(Disney)

New Exclusives

Movies

Home Sweet Home Alone – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“20th Century Studios’ Home Sweet Home Alone is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Ciao Alberto (Short) – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“Fun-loving sea monster Alberto whole-heartedly wants to prove himself to his stoic mentor Massimo.”

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“An all-new, documentary special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.”

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

“Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Special explores the Disney+ series of the MCU—past, present and future.”

All-New Short From The Simpsons – November 12th (Disney+ Day Premiere)

No other information has been released yet, but the Star Wars and Marvel Simpsons shorts have already been released, so this will likely be the Disney-branded short.

TV Shows

  • Olaf Presents
    • November 12th – All Episodes Streaming
  • Entrelazados
    • November 12th – All Episodes
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2
    • November 12th – First 5 Episodes
  • Hawkeye
    • November 24th – 2-Episode Premiere
  • The Beatles: Get Back
    • November 25th – "Part 1"
    • November 26th – "Part 2"
    • November 27th – "Part 3"
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
    • November 8th – “Scutwork”
    • November 10th – “Aloha – The Goodbye One” (Season Finale)

New Library Additions

Wednesday, November 3rd

  • Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Photo Ark (S2)
  • Storm Rising (S1)

Friday, November 5th

  • Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
  • Jingle All The Way
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
  • Santa Buddies
  • The Search For Santa Paws
  • Snow Buddies
  • Space Buddies
  • X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, November 10th

Friday, November 12th – Disney+ Day

Wednesday, November 17th

  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 19th

  • A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
  • Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
  • Puppy For Hanukkah
  • The Pixar Story

Wednesday, November 24th

Friday, November 26th

  • Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed