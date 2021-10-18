Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2021

Hulu has revealed all of their November 2021 new additions including new exclusives, new and returning fall TV shows, plus tons of exclusive content you’ll only find on Hulu. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film – November 1st

“George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive, never before seen look at the radicalization, planning, and take down of a militant white supremacist group hell-bent on murdering scores of women and children in Kansas. The special is told as a riveting, cinematic crime yarn full of exclusive undercover videos, audio recordings, and surveillance images – as well as the first-person accounts of all key players who risked their lives to stop the plot – including the ordinary man turned hero informant, and the two FBI agents at the center of the case – all speaking on camera for the first time.”

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition – November 4th

“Taste the Nation returns this Fall for a special 4-part “Holiday Edition” where each episode will highlight unique traditions through the lens of a different immigrant culture and city, like Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.”

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 – November 5th

“Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies…and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and all the way into outer space. And keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox & Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.”

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 – November 11th

“Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are back in the New York City swing with adventures in and out of A Little Wild rescue habitat. Alex deals with some major jealousy issues when Ant'ney goes viral, Marty gets himself locked inside the public library, the gang helps Melman make it through his first-ever night away from the habitat, and Gloria struggles to cope with saying goodbye when Lala decides she's ready for a bigger pond.”

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 – November 17th

“After a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.”

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries – November 18th

“The Curse of Von Dutch chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000s most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.”

The Great: Complete Season 2 – November 19th

“In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating' a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming 'Great', will ask more of her than she could have imagined.”

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 – November 23rd

“After her dad gets into a car accident, Holly launches a social media career to help pay for his medical bills. At first, Holly loves her newfound fame: she’s gaining followers, making money, and is her own boss! Although social media begins to pay well, Holly begins to experience the consequences of living so much of her life online. Holly finds the more she focuses on ‘posting’, the less time she has to make actual music. Things go from bad to worse when Holly’s new career distances her from her friends. As Holly realizes the impact she has on her younger fans, she begins to discover that with great fame comes great responsibility. Holly finds herself torn when she’s pulled between friends, family, her boyfriend, and her career all at once! Holly starts confronting big questions about whether she can have it all. Can she be a supportive friend if she is truly dedicated to her music career? Can Holly break out as great musician if she’s held back by her life in Collinsville? Just when Holly thinks she’s got a grasp on things, she’s forced to choose between family or her career when a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself…”

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) – November 26th

“It’s holiday time in New York, and Melman is determined to add another sticker to his yearly ‘Nice’ list! When he meets Hank, a goose who has been separated from his family, he, Alex, Marty and Gloria embark on a wild goose chase around the city to reunite Hank with his merry flock.”

Hulu Streaming Exclusives

Breaking News In Yuba County (2021) – November 1st

“After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out. Co-starring Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.”

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News) – November 11th

“Unraveling the truth behind the deaths of 4 U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa leads to evidence of a coverup at the highest levels of the Army.”

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021) – November 15th

“In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.”

Mandibles (2021) – November 18th

“From the twisted mind of Quentin Dupieux (RUBBER), Mandibles is an absurdist romp that follows simple-minded friends Jean-Gab (David Marsais) and Manu (Grégoire Ludig). After stealing a beat-up Mercedes in order to deliver a mysterious briefcase to an unknown recipient, the friends find more than they bargained for when they hear a buzzing, thumping noise coming from the trunk of the car. When they open it, they find a gigantic fly trapped inside. Manu and Jean-Gab decide to forgo their current mission and instead focus on training the fly to carry out robberies for them, in the hope of making a ton of cash. A hilarious mash-up of buddy comedy and road movie, with a sci-fi twist, "Mandibles" is a wild and surreal film about friendship, big dreams, and bigger disasters.”

Ride The Eagle (2021) – November 25th

“When Leif’s estranged mother dies, she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance.’ Before he can move into her cabin, he has to complete her elaborate to-do list in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.”

Pig (2021) – November 26th

“Nicolas Cage stars as a truffle hunter living alone in the Oregonian wilderness who must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.”

All Light, Everywhere (2021) – November 29th

“All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens.”

New On Hulu in November

Available November 1

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Boyz N' The Hood (1991)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter's Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil's Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell's Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Available November 2

Prospect (2018)

Available November 3

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Available November 4

Playing God (2021)

Available November 5

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

Available November 7

Pain & Gain (2013)

Available November 8

Emperor (2012)

Available November 11

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

Available November 14

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Available November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly's Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N' Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

Available November 16

The Master (2012)

Available November 17

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Available November 18

Mandibles (2021)

Available November 19

Available November 22

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Available November 23

Ape Star (2021)

Available November 25

Ride the Eagle (2021)

Available November 26

Pig (2021)

Available November 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available November 29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

Available November 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Leaving This November

November 3

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

November 8

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

November 9

Transporter 3 (2008)

November 14

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

November 17

The Cup (2012)

November 30

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

Chasing Papi (2003)

China Moon (1994)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cutter's Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)

The Glass House (2001)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

I Escaped From Devil's Island (1973)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Love Letter (1999)

Magic Mike (2012)

Minority Report (2002)

Modern Girls (1986)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Possession (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

Priest (2011)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Sabrina (1995)

Single White Female (1992)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Time Machine (2002)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Troll 2 (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Volcano (1997)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

