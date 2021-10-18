Hong Kong Disneyland Introduces Peak Days Pricing Tier, Raises Prices on Magic Access Memberships

Hong Kong Disneyland is following the lead of other Disney Parks around the world and utilizing demand pricing. The resort will soon be updating its pricing structure, introducing a Peak Days tier.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland will soon have a two-tier pricing structure for its one day tickets.

Now, in addition to the standard pricing for Regular Days, select Peak Days will cost more.

Currently, Regular 1-Day tickets are $639 HKD ($82 USD) for adults and $475 HKD ($61 USD) for children.

1-Day Tickets for Peak Days will be $699 HKD ($90 USD) for adults and $524 HKD ($67) for children.

This new pricing structure will go into effect on October 19th — however, the first Peak Day isn’t until November 20th.

In addition to these ticket changes, Hong Kong Disneyland is also raising prices on its Magic Access Memberships (Annual Passes). Platinum Membership (Adult): Now $3,998 HKD ($514 USD), was $3,599 ($463 USD) Gold Membership (Adult): Now $2,228 HKD ($286 USD), was $,2059 HKD ($265 USD) Silver Membership (Adult): Unchanged at $1,278 HKD ($164 USD)

Guests can continue to purchase Magic Access Memberships at the current pricing until November 19th.

Additionally, from October 19th until November 19th, guests with memberships expiring on or before April 30th, 2022 can renew early for a 30% discount.