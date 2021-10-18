Hulu Releases First Look Images of Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s Mother in Season 2 of “The Great”

Hulu has released the first two images of Gillian Anderson from the eagerly anticipated second season of the hit original series The Great.

What’s Happening:

Fans of Hulu’s The Great can take a first look at actress Gillian Anderson in costume as Joanna, Catherine’s mother.

can take a first look at actress Gillian Anderson in costume as Joanna, Catherine’s mother. The X-Files star joins the cast for the sophomore season of 10 episodes, which will stream on Friday, November 19th.

star joins the cast for the sophomore season of 10 episodes, which will stream on Friday, November 19th. Elle Fanning returns as Catherine, who takes the Russian throne from her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult) in the second season.

Other new and returning cast members include Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman.

The Great Season 2 Synopsis:

“In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating' a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming 'Great', will ask more of her than she could have imagined.”