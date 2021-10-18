Hulu Orders Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part II” Series

In some surprising news, Hulu has given a straight to series order for History of the World, Part II, a sequel series to Mel Brooks’ classic film History of the World, Part I.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has ordered History of the World, Part II , an 8-episode sequel series to the original 1981 film by Mel Brooks.

, an 8-episode sequel series to the original 1981 film by Mel Brooks. The show comes from Searchlight Television and 20th Television. It is executive produced and written by Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

Writing will begin this month and production will commence in Spring 2022.

What They’re Saying:

Comedy legend Mel Brooks said: “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!”

