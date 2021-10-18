Hulu Orders Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part II” Series

In some surprising news, Hulu has given a straight to series order for History of the World, Part II, a sequel series to Mel Brooks’ classic film History of the World, Part I.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has ordered History of the World, Part II, an 8-episode sequel series to the original 1981 film by Mel Brooks.
- The show comes from Searchlight Television and 20th Television. It is executive produced and written by Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.
- Writing will begin this month and production will commence in Spring 2022.
What They’re Saying:
- Comedy legend Mel Brooks said: “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!”
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has released the first two images of Gillian Anderson from the eagerly anticipated second season of the hit original series The Great.
- Hulu has released the official trailer and poster for their upcoming adult animated series Hit-Monkey.
- Some disappointing news that fans of FX on Hulu’s new show, Y: The Last Man, may not want to hear. According to Eliza Clark (showrunner of Y: The Last Man), the show has not been renewed for a second season.