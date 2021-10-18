Hulu Reveals Official Trailer, Poster for Upcoming Marvel Series “Hit-Monkey”

Hulu has released the official trailer and poster for their upcoming adult animated series Hit-Monkey.
What’s Happening:
- This November fans of adult animation and stories about crime, hit men, and monkeys are in for a treat as Hulu presents the new series Hit-Monkey based on the Marvel comic of the same name.
- The show hails from Marvel and follows a monkey assassin and his human ghost partner as they hunt down killers.
- Along with the trailer, Hulu shared a new poster featuring Hit-Monkey wielding a thin sword that shows the other characters in the reflection of the blade.
- The show is inspired by the comic series that launched in 2010 and was originally planned to be part of a quartet of shows for Hulu. The idea was to create shows about M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler, and Howard the Duck then feature all four in a team up called The Offenders. Sadly, the latter two were cancelled.
- Hit-Monkey will consist of ten episodes with all available to stream on November 17th, 2021.
Synopsis:
- “After a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.”
The Series Stars:
- George Takei
- Jason Sudeikis
- Olivia Munn
- Ally Maki
- Nobi Nakanishi
- Fred Tatasciore
Creative Team:
- Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck
- Executive produced by Joe Quesada