Hulu Reveals Official Trailer, Poster for Upcoming Marvel Series “Hit-Monkey”

Hulu has released the official trailer and poster for their upcoming adult animated series Hit-Monkey.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This November fans of adult animation and stories about crime, hit men, and monkeys are in for a treat as Hulu presents the new series Hit-Monkey based on the Marvel

based on the The show hails from Marvel and follows a monkey assassin and his human ghost partner as they hunt down killers.

Along with the trailer, Hulu shared a new poster featuring Hit-Monkey wielding a thin sword that shows the other characters in the reflection of the blade.

Synopsis:

“After a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.”

The Series Stars:

George Takei

Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Munn

Ally Maki

Nobi Nakanishi

Fred Tatasciore

Creative Team:

Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck

Executive produced by Joe Quesada