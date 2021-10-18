Luke Bryan to Host “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” on ABC

ABC and the Country Music Association (CMA) have announced that country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan will be hosting “The 55th Annual CMA Awards.”

What’s Happening:

Country music star Luke Bryan will be hosting “The 55th Annual CMA Awards,” which will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Wednesday November 10 at 8PM EST, on ABC.

You’ll also be able to stream the festivities on Hulu

Bryan, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, will make his CMA Awards hosting debut this year.

Performers and presenters for “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” will soon be revealed on CMAawards.com

What They’re Saying:

Luke Bryan himself said: “The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music. Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

