Four New Restaurants to Debut with Opening of Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will be the newest onsite hotel when it opens later this year, and details have now been released on the restaurants that will feature within.

What’s Happening:

The Swan Reserve is part of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin complex.

Four new restaurant concepts will debut when the hotel tower opens soon. They are: the full-service restaurant Amare, poolside bar and grill Tangerine, grab-and-go Grounds and lobby lounge Stir.

The signature restaurant of the Swan Reserve will be the Mediterranean-inspired Amare, which means “to love.” The menu will focus on fresh premium ingredients and will feature an extensive Mediterranean-based wine list.

Some of Amare’s menu highlights include: Breakfast: Breakfast buffet, breakfast bowls and a la carte items including Eggs Au Cheval (two farm fresh eggs, seared medallions of angus beef tenderloin, sauce bearnaise and house breakfast potatoes) Lunch: Salads, flatbreads and entrees including grilled line-caught mahi-mahi with lemon, Tuscan kale and Spanish caper emulsion Dinner: Appetizers including hearth-fired Tiger Prawns and charred octopus, and entrees including sea bass al cartoccio, and handmade manti dumpling filled with bahrat spiced lamb, cauliflower, roasted eggplant, tomato, yogurt sauce Dessert: Pistachio caragli (rolled baklava), Greek yogurt cheesecake and Meyer lemon panna cotta



Tangerine will offer signature drinks at this poolside bar, along with casual fare such as flatbreads, salads, burgers and sandwiches, and a signature tangerine flavored popsicle.

The resort’s grab-and-go outlet, Grounds, will feature craft coffee, sandwiches, pastries and more, providing a great way to fuel quickly for a day of meetings or visiting the theme parks.

And finally, there’s Stir, which offers an airy, tropical feel in the lobby, serving up specialty cocktails and light bites including Chef’s selection of handcrafted salamis of Spain & Italy. Additionally, Stir will offer special food and drink pairings, which change daily, exclusively for Walt Disney World Swan Reserve guests.

As a nod to the area’s rich citrus history, menu items throughout all four venues at the Swan Reserve will feature citrus-inspired menu items including entrées, desserts and craft cocktails.

What They’re Saying:

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Director of Food & Beverage Luciano Sperduto said: “At Amare, our guests experience a journey to the Mediterranean region through their palates. It’s a region with such a rich history of food, with so many great flavors to feature. The concept gave our culinary team an opportunity to really flex their creative muscles. There are great options for everyone to love.”

The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will open later in 2021.