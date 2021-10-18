Photos: “Muppets Haunted Mansion” Exhibit at Disneyland’s Main Street Opera House

A new exhibit promoting Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+ was recently added to the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland. Our thanks to Trisha Thompson for the photos below.

The Main Street Opera House has already been featuring an exhibit on The Haunted Mansion, called “Happy Haunts Materialize: The Art of The Haunted Mansion.”

Some props and information on Muppets Haunted Mansion have been added to the exhibit to promote the special.

The classic Haunted Mansion wallpaper gets a Muppet overlay that’s so subtle you may not even pick up on it. One of the many things that makes Muppets Haunted Mansion so great.

Madame Leota becomes Madama Pigota, and this is the prop used in the special.

Gonzo is the star of the special, and it’s through his eyes that we see all the strange going-ons at the Muppets Haunted Mansion.

About Muppets Haunted Mansion:

“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the Muppets Haunted Mansion includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and "Muppet-ized" sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience.”

Check out Mike's review

Muppets Haunted Mansion is streaming now only on Disney+.