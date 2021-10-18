Photos: “Time to Shine!” 20th Anniversary Show at Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. A new show celebrating the anniversary, called “Time to Shine!” is now playing, and we have some photos to share, courtesy of Kawamura Tetsuya.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo DisneySea opened September 4, 2001 and is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Due to emergency orders from the Japanese government, the parks of the Tokyo Disney Resort have been limited in capacity, so unfortunately there was no ceremony for the anniversary.

However, you can celebrate the 20th anniversary all year long with the new “Time to Shine!” show featured on the park’s main lagoon, Mediterranean Harbor. The show runs every day through September 3, 2022.

The emergency orders, of course related to COVID, are gradually being decreased, so the attendance cap at the Tokyo Disney Resort is slowly increasing.

“Time to Shine!” takes place on the lagoon in front of Mount Prometheus and features appearances by the Fab 5, in addition to Duffy and ShellieMay.

There are also special “Time to Shine!” anniversary decorations all around the front of the park.

Happy (belated) 20th anniversary to the incredible Tokyo DisneySea!