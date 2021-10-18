She-Hulk Returns in a New Marvel Comic Series This January

Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, will star in a new Marvel Comic series starting in January 2022.

What’s Happening:

One of Marvel’s most beloved heroes, She-Hulk, will star in a new ongoing comic series that starts in January.

The series will be written by acclaimed author Rainbow Rowell ( Runaways ) along with art from Rogê Antônio ( X-Men: Red , Hellions ).

The premiere issue will feature two different main covers, one by Jen Bartel and one by Adam Hughes.

Issue #1 will be available on January 12, 2022.

