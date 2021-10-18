“The Passholder Buzz” Debuts on My Disney Experience App as Information Hub For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can now get the latest news, information, and updates directly on the My Disney Experience App thanks to the new “Passholder Buzz” section.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders now have access to a new section of the My Disney Experience App, “The Passholder Buzz.”

The Passholder Buzz is the place to get information, news, and important updates regarding Walt Disney World and special offers for Annual Passholders.

Passholders can also find more information about current discounts on food and merchandise across property, as well as special tips like secret menu items at select restaurants, and behind-the-scenes interviews with Imagineers, Chefs, and more!

Passholders can also use this section of the app to easily renew their pass, or make Disney Park Pass

The content in The Passholder Buzz section of the My Disney Experience App will likely be continuously changed and cycled out as time goes on, especially with all the new activities and events as part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations.

It should also be noted that “The Passholder Buzz,” as of press time, is only visible to My Disney Experience accounts that have a Walt Disney World Annual Pass attached.