Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary nuiMOs Outfits Arrive at the Parks

Can The Most Magical Celebration on Earth get any cuter? There’s no shortage of EARidescent styles available for Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort and now the fun can extend to the littlest ones in your travel party. We’re not talking about kids, but the Disney nuiMOs you love to dress and pose wherever you go. The celebration Spirit Jersey was previously released in miniature (now available on shopDisney), but there’s a whole new world of styles available at the parks now, including some items from the Vault Collection.

“Come on, everybody, get your ears on!” These outfits match styles available for adults, including the celebration’s EARidescent mouse ears and headband. Whether you’re matching your little travel buddy or just making them festive all on your own, they’re guaranteed to be adorable.

These styles don’t necessarily match the options available for humans, but they sure are stylish. The hoodie and shorts set come with a backpack, while the set with the skirt and jacket pair well with a separate set that includes shoes and a handbag.

These two styles are retro, taking it back to looks from the 70s and 80s. These are part of the Walt Disney World Vault Collection and are the first nuiMOs release in the line.

While these styles are now available at Walt Disney World, they haven’t yet appeared on shopDisney. However, there is an ad for them and it says “Coming soon.” It also shows Mickey, Minnie and Stitch modeling some of these new fashions. Which items are you planning to get? And which nuiMOs characters are you planning to put them on? While you ponder, here are a few up-close photos of the new outfits to help spark your imagination.

