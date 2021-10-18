Zzzax of Life – Episode 30: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings + Drafting Every MCU Film (Except One)
Date: October 18, 2021
Mack and Kyle discuss the latest Marvel news and then discuss Marvel’s recently released film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Finally, Cara-Lynn joins in as the group engages in our Biggest Draft Ever™ where we draft every movie in the MCU…except one.
