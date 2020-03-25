Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 6: Mandalorian Decor with Guest Tom Spina

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #6: Mandalorian Decor with Guest Tom Spina
Date: March 25th, 2020 (Recorded: March 24th, 2020 – introduction, March 17th, 2020 – interview)
In this six episode, host Mike Celestino (Editorial Director of Star Wars content for Laughing Place) welcomes special call-in guest Tom Spina of Tom Spina Designs and Regal Robot to discuss his unique history with the Star Wars franchise and his company’s new The Mandalorian-inspired home decor.
