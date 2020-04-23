Daily Disney Drop: April 24, 2020

12:01am PT: Scheduled library content to become available on Disney+

America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

12:01am PT: Star Wars – The Clone Wars: “The Phantom Apprentice” debuts on Disney+

Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.

12:01am PT: Be Our Chef: “Beyond the Reef” debuts on Disney+

The Merrill family and Wells family look to sail away with a win in the “Moana” challenge. Just as Moana was able to combine her island life with her adventures at sea, our families must now create a dish that brings both land and sea together in a harmonious way. Families travel to the Land Pavilion at Epcot and meet Moana herself at Magic Kingdom Park for a little land and sea inspiration.

12:01am PT: One Day at Disney: “Tia Kratter debuts on Disney+

Tia Kratter, Manager of Art and Film Education at Pixar University, helps Pixar artists hone their craft. Kratter sheds light on the immeasurable artistic detail that goes into every film, and spreads her wealth of knowledge to Pixar employees as well as others who want to further their creative education.

12:01am PT: Disney Family Sundays: “WALL-E Recycling Containers” debuts on Disney+

In honor of Earth Day, the Mai family builds an eco-conscious craft inspired by WALL-E

12:01am PT: Abominable becomes available on Hulu

7:00am PT: Seabird Science with Annette Fayet on the National Geographic Education YouTube

Annette Fayet is a seabird biologist at the University of Oxford. Seabirds are some of the world’s most accomplished travelers but also the most endangered group of birds on Earth. Join her to learn about how Annette is tracking Seabirds in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans and working to protect their future.

9:00am PT: Joe Q’s Mornin’ Warm-Up with Jimmy Palmiotti on Marvel’s YouTube

9:00am PT: Live workout with actress and #FitMom Molly Sims on Good Morning America’s Instagram

11:00am PT: SETI with Julia DeMarines on the National Geographic Education YouTube

Julia DeMarines uses giant radio telescopes to search for intelligent life in the universe. This process is also known as SETI (search for extraterrestrial life). Join her to marvel at the size and scale of the universe and celebrate all things space science and astrobiology!

11:00am ET/PT: Mira, Royal Detective: “The Mystery of the Secret Gift-Giver; Mystery at the Cooking Contest” on Disney Channel

When townspeople start receiving anonymous gifts, Mira searches for the secret gift-giver.

4:00pm PT: D23 Presents: Disney’s Wild Kingdoms

4:00pm PT: NFL Draft on ESPN and ABC

5:00pm PT: X-Men: The Animated Series Watch-Along on Marvel’s Twitter and Instagram