Toy Fair 2020: National Geographic by Explore Scientific

At Toy Fair this year, we discovered a full line of National Geographic exploration products from Explore Scientific. The line includes telescopes with educational smartphone app attachments, microscopes with capture-and-share features, binoculars, and adventure gear. Here’s a look at all of the exciting National Geographic products we previewed from Explore Scientific.

The National Geographic 70mm Telescope allows explorers to see objects like Jupiter’s cloud belts or Saturn’s rings and has two different eyepieces as well as an attachment to hold a smartphone up to it. A mobile app allows it to be used even during the day with the app showing what’s in the sky beyond the clouds and sunshine and can also be used to locate stars and planets in the night sky.

The National Geographic NT114CF 114mm Carbon Fiber Reflector Telescope has a 114mm aperture and a 500mm focal length. Two Plossl eyepieces produce images with excellent definition and contrast. It comes with an adjustable tripod, a red dot viewfinder, a Smartphone Camera Adapter, and a smartphone app.

Those looking for a smaller experience might prefer the tabletop National Geographic 76mm Compact Reflector Telescope. It includes a special filter for looking at the moon and comes with an astronomy guide book and software to help with your explorations.

The top of the line item in the collection is the National Geographic NG114mm Newtonian Telescope w/ Equatorial Mount. It includes an equatorial mount with slow motion controls for easier planetary navigation and a fast focal ratio for better photography.

Looking to explore the microscopic world around you? The National Geographic 40x-640x Microscope is a battery operated experience with adjustable LED illumination that comes with a smartphone adapter to capture images, prepared and blank slides with labels, and a few items to assist with preparing slides like tweezers, vials, and a measuring cup.

Explore the world around you from a safe distance with these binoculars. All come with carrying cases and give varying levels of magnification based on your preferences.

Find lost metal treasures up to 6-inches below the surface with a metal detector, carry a telescope around to see far-off sights and a clearer view of the night sky, get a closer look with a 3x illuminated magnifying glass, or get a better view at maps and fine print with an LED desk magnifier. All this and more are included in the Adventure Gear category of products.

National Geographic offers fans ways to become an explorer anytime, anywhere through these great products from Explore Scientific. Click here to see more of our Toy Fair finds.