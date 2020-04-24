Toy Fair 2020: National Geographic by Explore Scientific

by | Apr 24, 2020 3:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

At Toy Fair this year, we discovered a full line of National Geographic exploration products from Explore Scientific. The line includes telescopes with educational smartphone app attachments, microscopes with capture-and-share features, binoculars, and adventure gear. Here’s a look at all of the exciting National Geographic products we previewed from Explore Scientific.

Telescopes

The National Geographic 70mm Telescope allows explorers to see objects like Jupiter’s cloud belts or Saturn’s rings and has two different eyepieces as well as an attachment to hold a smartphone up to it. A mobile app allows it to be used even during the day with the app showing what’s in the sky beyond the clouds and sunshine and can also be used to locate stars and planets in the night sky.

1 of 4

The National Geographic NT114CF 114mm Carbon Fiber Reflector Telescope has a 114mm aperture and a 500mm focal length. Two Plossl eyepieces produce images with excellent definition and contrast. It comes with an adjustable tripod, a red dot viewfinder, a Smartphone Camera Adapter, and a smartphone app.

1 of 2

Those looking for a smaller experience might prefer the tabletop National Geographic 76mm Compact Reflector Telescope. It includes a special filter for looking at the moon and comes with an astronomy guide book and software to help with your explorations.

The top of the line item in the collection is the National Geographic NG114mm Newtonian Telescope w/ Equatorial Mount. It includes an equatorial mount with slow motion controls for easier planetary navigation and a fast focal ratio for better photography.

Microscopes

Looking to explore the microscopic world around you? The National Geographic 40x-640x Microscope is a battery operated experience with adjustable LED illumination that comes with a smartphone adapter to capture images, prepared and blank slides with labels, and a few items to assist with preparing slides like tweezers, vials, and a measuring cup.

Binoculars

Explore the world around you from a safe distance with these binoculars. All come with carrying cases and give varying levels of magnification based on your preferences.

Adventure Gear

Find lost metal treasures up to 6-inches below the surface with a metal detector, carry a telescope around to see far-off sights and a clearer view of the night sky, get a closer look with a 3x illuminated magnifying glass, or get a better view at maps and fine print with an LED desk magnifier. All this and more are included in the Adventure Gear category of products.

1 of 2

National Geographic offers fans ways to become an explorer anytime, anywhere through these great products from Explore Scientific. Click here to see more of our Toy Fair finds.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend