Daily Disney Drop: April 28, 202

Lots of variety from Disney on April 28, 2020, whether you want to workout, learn to cook, or learn to draw, here is some of what Disney has for you.

9:00am PT: Stay at Home Workout with GMA & Fitness Expert Alexia Clark on Good Morning America’s Instagram

11:00am PT: Adding to the Archive with Yazan Kopty on National Geographic Education YouTube

Artist and historian Yazan Kopty is collaborating with the NGS photographic archive to add names, information and descriptions to photographs of historic Palestine. Dive into the National Geographic archive with Yazan to learn how photos ended up there and the many, many ways they can be used today.

12:00pm PT: Wonderful World of Women – Ink & Paint on Walt Disney Family Museum Facebook

12:00pm PT: How to Draw Captain Marvel Live with Todd Nauck on Marvel’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

1:00pm PT: Easy Eats with Ginger Zee and Chef David Rose on Good Morning America’s Instagram

8:00pm ET/PT: The Conners: “CPAPs, Hickeys and Biscuits” on ABC

Dan and Louise take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Meanwhile, Darlene spends the night in jail and hands off parenting duties to Ben. Mark and a friend work on a class experiment that leaves them both with hickeys, and Becky contemplates marrying Emilio

8:30pm ET/PT: Bless This Mess: “Tornado Season – Part Two” on ABC

When a wealthy restaurateur named Dolores comes to Bucksnort with plans to open a new diner right outside of town, Mike jumps at the chance to earn her business as her egg supplier. After Mike seeks out help from Beau with his pitch to Dolores, Beau attempts to get the business for himself, having just found out they are in a financial pinch. While Dolores is in town, she finds romantic interest in Rudy, and he quickly finds himself having a sugar-mama/sugar-baby relationship with her.

9:00pm ET/PT: Life Below Zero – Port Protection: “Mr. Fix It” on National Geographic

Sam Carlson is the Mr. Fix It of Port Protection.

9:00pm ET/PT: mixed-ish: “Every Little Step” on ABC

The kids meet a homeless man in their neighborhood, and Paul and Alicia try to have an honest conversation with them about the homelessness crisis. Paul and Rainbow try to help by starting a soup kitchen at Rainbow’s school. Meanwhile, Denise has a new boyfriend and Alicia doesn’t think they’re a match.

9:30pm ET/PT: black-ish: “Baby One More Time” on ABC

Dre underestimates Rhonda’s ability to be a mom and struggles to support her decision to adopt a baby. Meanwhile, Ruby gets in the way of Bow’s plans for the perfect baby shower; and Junior, Jack and Diane go to extra lengths to give the best gift of the party

10:00pm ET/PT: For Life: “Switzerland” on ABC

Aaron bolsters his case with newfound information from Marie but finds himself torn between two worlds when Cassius suspects Aaron is a snitch and seeks retribution. Foster struggles to lay low during his last two weeks before retirement, but Safiya turns up the heat, confiscating religious texts to stop the drug trade

10:00pm ET/PT: Life Below Zero – Port Protection: “The Woodsman” on National Geographic

Curly Leach is the Woodsman of Port Protection.