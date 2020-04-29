Daily Disney Drop: April 30, 2020

National Treasure comes to Disney+, The Walt Disney Family Museum examines the women of Imagineering, and you can win cash from Who Wants to be a Millionaire. This is our Daily Disney Drop form April 30, 2020

12:01am PT: National Treasure becomes available on Disney+

8:00am PT: Mid-morning Yoga with Teri Richardson & Robin Roberts on Good Morning America Instagram

9:00am PT: Stay at Home Workout with GMA & SLT Founder Amanda Freeman on Good Morning America Instagram

10:30am PT: Interview with Ryan Stegman on Marvel’s Instagram

11:00am PT: Snow Science with David Hill on National Geographic Education YouTube

David Hill is a snow scientist! He co-leads the Community Snow Observations Project, which gathers snow data from community citizen scientists (like you!) Join him to learn about all things snow.

12:00pm PT: Wonderful World of Women – Imagineering on the Walt Disney Family Museum Facebook Page

1:00pm PT: Marvel Let’s Play Live: Marvel’s Spider-Man on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter

1:00pm PT: Easy Eats with Ginger Zee and Chef Dan Churchill on Good Morning America’s Instagram

5:00pm PT: shopDisney Move Time: The Little Mermaid on shopDisney Twitter

6:00pm PT: Dave (Season Finale) FX on Hulu Watch Party

6:05pm PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire LIVE game on the app

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: “Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, and Hannibal Buress” on ABC

Anthony Anderson continues his streak playing for The Anderson Family Foundation. Ike Barinholtz jumps in the hot seat playing for Uplift Family Services, and Hannibal Burress plays for Melvina Masterminds

9:00pm ET/PT: Station 19: “The Ghosts That Haunt Me” on ABC

Andy returns to work while she and Jack fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben confronts Sullivan about his drug problem; and Maya’s mother, Katherine, pays Maya a visit,

10:00pm ET/PT: How to Get Away with Murder: “What if Same Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time” on ABC

Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam’s past. Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie’s history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship

10:00pm ET/PT: Siren: “The Island” on Freeform

Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia’s violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

10:00pm ET/PT: Cake: ”Rebirth” on FXX