Daily Disney Drop: April 30, 2020

by | Apr 29, 2020 10:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

National Treasure comes to Disney+, The Walt Disney Family Museum examines the women of Imagineering, and you can win cash from Who Wants to be a Millionaire. This is our Daily Disney Drop form April 30, 2020

12:01am PT: National Treasure  becomes available on Disney+

8:00am PT: Mid-morning Yoga with Teri Richardson & Robin Roberts on Good Morning America Instagram

9:00am PT: Stay at Home Workout with GMA & SLT Founder Amanda Freeman on Good Morning America Instagram

10:30am PT: Interview with Ryan Stegman on Marvel’s Instagram

11:00am PT: Snow Science with David Hill on National Geographic Education YouTube

David Hill is a snow scientist! He co-leads the Community Snow Observations Project, which gathers snow data from community citizen scientists (like you!) Join him to learn about all things snow.

12:00pm PT: Wonderful World of Women – Imagineering on the Walt Disney Family Museum Facebook Page

1:00pm PT: Marvel Let’s Play Live: Marvel’s Spider-Man on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter

1:00pm PT: Easy Eats with Ginger Zee and Chef Dan Churchill on Good Morning America’s Instagram

5:00pm PT: shopDisney Move Time: The Little Mermaid on shopDisney Twitter

6:00pm PT: Dave (Season Finale) FX on Hulu Watch Party

6:05pm PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire LIVE game on the app

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: “Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, and Hannibal Buress” on ABC

Anthony Anderson continues his streak playing for The Anderson Family Foundation. Ike Barinholtz jumps in the hot seat playing for Uplift Family Services, and Hannibal Burress plays for Melvina Masterminds

9:00pm ET/PT: Station 19: “The Ghosts That Haunt Me” on ABC

Andy returns to work while she and Jack fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben confronts Sullivan about his drug problem; and Maya’s mother, Katherine, pays Maya a visit,

10:00pm ET/PT: How to Get Away with Murder: “What if Same Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time” on ABC

Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam’s past. Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie’s history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship

10:00pm ET/PT: Siren: “The Island” on Freeform

Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia’s violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

10:00pm ET/PT: Cake: ”Rebirth” on FXX

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend