Disney+ Watch Guide: February 5th-11th

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure and we’re celebrating this week with a Disney+ list of ways to bring the magic of the park into your homes in our Library Highlights section. The biggest new arrivals this week include the 5th episode of WandaVision and a rock concert documentary from Japan called Disney My Music Story: YOSHIKI. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

WandaVision – “On a Very Special Episode…”

“Wanda addresses Vision’s worries when he grows suspicious of the neighbors’ strange behavior.”

Japanese rock star YOSHIKI performs two classic Disney songs and talks about his legendary career.

New on Disney+

A recent Disney Channel Original Movie based on the popular book series.

The 7th season of the National Geographic hit series comes to Disney+

National Geographic sent a team of scientists to the highest peak in the world to learn how climate change is affecting this legendary summit.

Library Highlights

15th Anniversary – Bambi II

Bambi’s in-between-quel arrived on Disney DVD on February 7th, 2006 featuring the voice of Patrick Stewart as Bambi’s father who takes over his son’s upbringing following the death of his mother.

20th Anniversary – Disney California Adventure

Celebrate the second theme park at the Disneyland Resort with these programs that inspired areas of the park over the years.

Black History Month

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

