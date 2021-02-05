Disney+ Watch Guide: February 5th-11th

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure and we’re celebrating this week with a Disney+ list of ways to bring the magic of the park into your homes in our Library Highlights section. The biggest new arrivals this week include the 5th episode of WandaVision and a rock concert documentary from Japan called Disney My Music Story: YOSHIKI. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
WandaVision – “On a Very Special Episode…”
“Wanda addresses Vision’s worries when he grows suspicious of the neighbors’ strange behavior.”
Disney My Music Story: YOSHIKI
Japanese rock star YOSHIKI performs two classic Disney songs and talks about his legendary career.
New on Disney+
Upside-Down Magic
A recent Disney Channel Original Movie based on the popular book series.
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks
The 7th season of the National Geographic hit series comes to Disney+
Expedition Everest
National Geographic sent a team of scientists to the highest peak in the world to learn how climate change is affecting this legendary summit.
Library Highlights
15th Anniversary – Bambi II
Bambi’s in-between-quel arrived on Disney DVD on February 7th, 2006 featuring the voice of Patrick Stewart as Bambi’s father who takes over his son’s upbringing following the death of his mother.
20th Anniversary – Disney California Adventure
Celebrate the second theme park at the Disneyland Resort with these programs that inspired areas of the park over the years.
- Buena Vista Street
- Carthay Circle – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Red Car Newsboys – Newsies
- Hollywood Land
- Muppet*Vision 3-D – The Muppets
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic – Fantasia 2000
- Turtle Talk with Crush – Finding Nemo
- Monsters, Inc: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue – Monsters, Inc.
- Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular – Aladdin
- Frozen: Live at the Hyperion – Frozen
- a bug’s land – a bug’s life
- Avengers Campus
- WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
- Pym Test Kitchen – Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Sanctum – Doctor Strange
- Golden State
- Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar – The Imagineering Story
- Grizzly Peak
- Grizzly River Run – Disneynature Bears
- Soarin’ Around the World – Planes Fire & Rescue
- Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – Brother Bear and Up
- Cars Land – Cars
- Paradise Gardens Park
- The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – The Little Mermaid
- Silly Symphony Swings – The Band Concert
- Pixar Pier
- IncrediCoaster – Incredibles 2
- Jessie’s Critter Carousel – Toy Story 2
- Toy Story: Midway Mania – Toy Story 3
- Inside Out: Emotional Whirlwind – Inside Out
- Luxo Lounge – Luxo Jr.
Black History Month
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, February 5th – Chocolate Fondue Day – Frozen
- Saturday, February 6th – Barber Day – Soul
- Sunday, February 7th – Ballet Day – On Pointe
- Monday, February 8th – Propose Day – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Tuesday, February 9th – Extraterrestrial Culture Day – Race to Witch Mountain
- Wednesday, February 10th – Umbrella Day – The Blue Umbrella
- Thursday, February 11th – National Inventors Day – Meet the Robinsons
Alex has been blogging about Disney films since 2009 after a lifetime of fandom. He joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and covers films across all of Disney’s brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox, in addition to books, music, toys, consumer products, and food. You can hear his voice as a member of the Laughing Place Podcast and his face can be seen on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel where he unboxes stuff.