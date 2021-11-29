Adventures by Disney Itinerary Spotlight: Montana

Join us for a series spotlighting various Adventures by Disney itineraries. First stop… Montana and Yellowstone National Park.

Explore that natural beauty located with a rustic visit to Montana with Adventures by Disney. Your adventure begins with your hotel for the evening, The Lark in downtown Bozeman. After you get settled, enjoy an after-hours adventure at the Siebel Dinosaur center where you can discover Big Al… No, not that one. This Big Al is one of the most complete Allosaurus ever discovered. After you enjoy all the prehistoric treasures, you will meet your adventure family at your welcome dinner at the Museum of the Rockies.

After breakfast on day 2, you will get to experience the dramatic limestone terraces of the Mammoth Hot Springs on a private tour. Following a picnic lunch, you will also get a private tour of the Norris Geyser Basin. But the real highlight of the second day is your new glamping home. Your tent may not have WiFi or electricity, but you do get the comforts with beds, linens, towels, rugs, safari chairs, battery-powered lanterns, two USB battery packs for charging electronic devices, and a wood-burning stove. To end the day, you get to make, and consume s’mores.

Day 3 allows you to explore more of Yellowstone, including the Fountain Paint Pot Trail and the Grand Prismatic Spring, which is the park’s largest hot spring. Of course, you have to visit the world famous Old Faithful geyser as well. Your day could also feature other experiences such as taking a bike tour of West Yellowstone. Or perhaps, visit the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center.

After another night of glamping, you will partake in a privately guided nature walk of the “Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.” But the day’s highlight will take place following your lunch. Saddle up for a horseback ride and enjoy some of the most beautiful views in the country. You will then transition to your hotel for the next three nights which is the Huntley Lodge.

Your first day at the Huntley Lodge starts with a hike to the Ousel Falls. Enjoy dramatic views as you stroll the paved path among the beautiful Engelmann Spruce trees. After lunch at the resort, you will have a few options. You can partake in the Adventure Zip Line that is 1,500 feet long and 150 feet above the ground. Or perhaps you would take the more nature themed zip line. For those that want to remain on the ground, you can see three states and two national parks from the Lone Peak tram.

The last full day includes both exciting and relaxing experiences. You will experience a whitewater rafting adventure on the Gallatin River where you will also be able to appreciate the towering rock formations around you. You will then meet an expert fly-fisherman for a fishing experience. The night will end with the farewell barbecue dinner where you and your adventure family will relive the wonders of Montana and Yellowstone.

As we get back to traveling, the Montana adventure is a great option for those that want to try out the service and storytelling of an Adventures by Disney vacation, but would still like to stay close to home at this time. Adventures by Disney also offers other North American adventures such as Wyoming, New England, and Alaska.

Stay tuned for our next Adventures by Disney spotlight in the coming weeks.