Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “The Proposal”

Betty White’s comedy legacy lives on in many forms. From television to motion pictures, she was the funniest person in the scene, and in 2009’s Touchstone Pictures comedy The Proposal, Betty joins Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in a hilarious romantic comedy.

The Plot

Andrew Paxton is an assistant for one of the most fearsome editors in all of New York. For three years he has worked side by side with Margaret Tate, and each day Paxton has questioned his sanity for working for her.

When Margaret’s visa is about to be revoked which will see her deported back to Canada, a quick bribe to Andrew has the unlikely duo engaged. To prove to immigration that they are a couple, Margaret joins Andrew on a trip home to Alaska to help celebrate his Grandma Annie’s 90th birthday.

Grandma Annie and his mom Grace are very happy to see Andrew and accepting of his engagement to Margaret. Andrew’s dad is less than enthused. In fact, Joe Paxton is suspicious of the whole arrangement. When Joe invites the immigration official to the island to attend the quickly arranged wedding, the pressure is on Andrew and Margaret to get married to fulfill the family hopes and Margaret’s immigration needs.

Having developed feelings for Andrew, Margaret confesses the truth from the altar and leaves the island with the immigration official. Andrew, reeling from his loss, realizes that he has true feelings for Margaret.

About to be deported, Margaret is packing up her office when Andrew comes rushing in. Confessing his feelings for her, Andrew proposes to her, so that they can date, and despite her reluctance, Margaret feels the same for him. Now all they must do is convince the immigration official that their relationship is real this time.

The Good

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds have great chemistry. Not only are they funny as they play off each other, but the romance is believable. It’s easy to see how they could hate each other at first and then fall in love. When actors are on the same page with their performance, anything is possible. Reynolds and Bullock need to make more movies together.

When Margaret is explaining her “engagement” to Andrew in front of her bosses, there is a moment when one of the male executives asks, “isn’t he your secretary?” Bullock quips to the executive that this wouldn’t be the first time one of us has fallen for our secretary, and the male executive smiles and looks away. I love how this moment is used to show how equal Bullock’s character is with the rest of the male executives.

When Margaret and Andrew go home to Alaska to meet the Paxton family, there is an assortment of characters that greet them. Mary Steenburgen and Craig T. Nelson are a great choice to play Ryan Reynolds’ parents but having Betty White as his grandma was perfect casting.

Grandma Annie is a firecracker of deadpan humor and a little crude behavior that makes Betty White’s scenes memorable and hilarious. Only a legend with the resume of Betty White could have made this role a standout amongst the cast. For all the jokes, including scenes of White dancing with the island’s only male exotic dancer, and faking a heart attack to get Andrew and Joe to stop fighting and to help Andrew try and stop Margaret from leaving, Grandma Annie is the perfect grandparent who is willing to do whatever it takes to help her family.

While Betty White has some memorable scenes with Ryan Reynolds, her dance scene with Sandra Bullock in the woods is one for the ages. It shows the layers to Grandma Annie, but also gives the uptight Margaret a chance to unwind.

The Bad and the Ugly

There is nothing wrong with this film. I have missed out on The Proposal for far too long, and I loved it.

Beyond the Film Facts

The film has been nominated for multiple awards. From Golden Globes for Sandra Bullock to the Casting Society of America for the cast, critics did not ignore The Proposal.

The movie did succeed at the Teen Choice Awards, where Bullock and White won for their dance performance, and Bullock won for Best Actress.

The movie also won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie.

Apparently, Julia Roberts turned down the role of Margaret because she refused to reduce her salary.

Bullock and Reynolds have been good friends for years prior to this movie.

While most of the film takes place in Sitka, Alaska the movie was shot on location in Boston and on Boston’s North Shore. The mountains were apparently added in digitally.

This is the second time a Sandra Bullock romantic comedy had the actress interrupting her own wedding. The first time was in the Hollywood Pictures romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping.

There is a hilarious video that can be found on YouTube, from behind the scenes during filming of Betty White and Ryan Reynolds fighting on set, with Sandra Bullock laying down the law and restoring order.

The Streamy Award

The Streamy Award

The Proposal gets a “Level 4” Streamy Award. Get the biggest screen, relax, and enjoy the laughs. The scenery is fantastic, the chemistry between Reynolds and Bullock is perfect, and the hilarity of Betty White is unmatched.

Cast and Crew

Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate

Ryan Reynolds as Andrew Paxton

Mary Steenburgen as Grace Paxton

Craig T. Nelson as Joe Paxton

Betty White as Grandma Annie

Malin Ackerman as Gertrude

Directed by Anne Fletcher

Produced by Touchstone Pictures – Mandeville Films – K/O Paper Products

Release Date: June 19, 2009

Budget: $40 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $163,958,031

Worldwide Total: $317,375,031

