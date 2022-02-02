Disney+ Watch Guide: February 2nd-8th

The arrival of February brings a month-long celebration of Black stories on Disney+ in honor of Black History Month. From Questlove and Black Thought, Disney Junior’s Rise Up, Sing Out debuted today featuring musical messages to children of all ages. Check out everything that’s new and worth celebrating this week with our weekly Disney+ Watch Guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 2nd

The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 6”

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 2nd

Rise Up, Sing Out

A new Disney Junior short-form musical series from Questlove and Black Thought.

The Chicken Squad

Episodes 21-24 join the collection of first season episodes from the new Disney Junior series.

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Learn how the new presidential aircraft was created in the National Geographic documentary.

New on Disney+ – Friday, February 4th

Never Been Kissed

Drew Barrymore stars in this romantic comedy about a reporter who goes undercover as a high school student only to find true love with her teacher.

Torn

From National Geographic Documentary Films, Torn follows the true story of climber David Bridges who married the wife of his friend Alex Lowe after his tragic death on Shishapangma in 1999.

Snow Dogs

Cuba Gooding Jr. inherits seven Siberian huskies in this action-comedy from 2002.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Mickey’s Birthday Party

Released on February 7th, 1942, this classic short finds Minnie Mouse trying to orchestrate a surprise party for Mickey, but nothing goes according to plan.

15th Anniversary – Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

Cinderella’s happily ever after was undone in the second direct-to-video sequel to the 1950 classic, released on February 6th, 2007.

Black History Month – Celebrate Black Stories

Movies

TV Shows

