Disney+ Watch Guide: February 2nd-8th

The arrival of February brings a month-long celebration of Black stories on Disney+ in honor of Black History Month. From Questlove and Black Thought, Disney Junior’s Rise Up, Sing Out debuted today featuring musical messages to children of all ages. Check out everything that’s new and worth celebrating this week with our weekly Disney+ Watch Guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 2nd
The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 6”
“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 2nd
A new Disney Junior short-form musical series from Questlove and Black Thought.
Episodes 21-24 join the collection of first season episodes from the new Disney Junior series.
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
Learn how the new presidential aircraft was created in the National Geographic documentary.
New on Disney+ – Friday, February 4th
Drew Barrymore stars in this romantic comedy about a reporter who goes undercover as a high school student only to find true love with her teacher.
Torn
From National Geographic Documentary Films, Torn follows the true story of climber David Bridges who married the wife of his friend Alex Lowe after his tragic death on Shishapangma in 1999.
Cuba Gooding Jr. inherits seven Siberian huskies in this action-comedy from 2002.
Library Highlights
80th Anniversary – Mickey’s Birthday Party
Released on February 7th, 1942, this classic short finds Minnie Mouse trying to orchestrate a surprise party for Mickey, but nothing goes according to plan.
15th Anniversary – Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
Cinderella’s happily ever after was undone in the second direct-to-video sequel to the 1950 classic, released on February 6th, 2007.
Black History Month – Celebrate Black Stories
Movies
- Black is King
- Black Panther
- The Color of Friendship
- Cool Runnings
- Deion’s Double Play
- Hidden Figures
- Hounded
- How to Build a Better Boy
- Jump In!
- Like Mike
- Like Mike 2
- Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Proud Family Movie
- Queen of Katwe
- Red Tails
- Remember the Titans
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Ruby Bridges
- Safety
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2
- Soul
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Up, Up and Away
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
TV Shows
