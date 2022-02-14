“Impractical Jokers” Special Coming April 2nd on truTV, TBS and TNT

April 2nd marks the return of Impractical Jokers with a supersized episode to simulcast on TBS, TNT, and truTV following the NCAA Men’s Final Four.
What’s Happening:
- Cable’s #1 unscripted comedy, Impractical Jokers, will return for its 10th season this summer.
- The day after April Fool’s Day, a supersized special will launch on April 2nd ahead of the new season premiere.
- The announcement was made during a Warner Bros. Television press day at TCA.
- Comedian Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip) joins Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano for the special.
- Impractical Jokers will continue to air on truTV, with the special simulcast across “The TNets” following the NCAA Men’s Final Four.
About Impractical Jokers:
- “Four comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other out amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it. And if they refuse, they lose. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions. This season, the guys pose as hot dog vendors, gymnasts, waiters, clerks at a bridal shop and more. As for the punishments, from skydiving to the rodeo to the body piercing shop, they are bigger, badder, and funnier than ever before.”
