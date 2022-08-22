Magic Kingdom Enhances Enchantment by Adding Walt, Roy, and Other Touches

by |
Tags: ,

Walt Disney World has updated the Magic Kingdom’s nighttime spectacular by adding more nostalgic elements including Walt and Roy Disney. Walt Disney World has released a few images of the new show elements.

They also put out some b-roll featuring the enhancement of Enchantment

What Is Happening:

  • Since Enchantment launched in October of 2021, it has received criticism that it did not feature any historical references to Walt Disney World
  • The show was launched as a cornerstone of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
  • Enchantment  and EPCOT’s Harmonious were the two signature experiences that launched for the “The Most Magical Celebration on Earth,” but neither referenced Walt Disney World or its legacy.
  • Neither show has a publicly announced end date.