Magic Kingdom Enhances Enchantment by Adding Walt, Roy, and Other Touches

Walt Disney World has updated the Magic Kingdom’s nighttime spectacular by adding more nostalgic elements including Walt and Roy Disney. Walt Disney World has released a few images of the new show elements.
They also put out some b-roll featuring the enhancement of Enchantment
What Is Happening:
- Since Enchantment launched in October of 2021, it has received criticism that it did not feature any historical references to Walt Disney World
- The show was launched as a cornerstone of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
- Enchantment and EPCOT’s Harmonious were the two signature experiences that launched for the “The Most Magical Celebration on Earth,” but neither referenced Walt Disney World or its legacy.
- Neither show has a publicly announced end date.