Wait Times During Rock the Universe 2023

When you bought a ticket to Rock the Universe, it also included admission to many of your favorite attractions at Universal Studios Florida. Beginning at 4:00 p.m., you were able to go through the gates and start enjoying your favorite rides.

Since the park is close to the public at 6 p.m., it was very interesting to see what the wait times were — especially with three stages of music going on at the same time during the event.

Rides like E.T. Adventure and Fast and Furious-Supercharged had around a 15 minute wait time most of the night. If you were hoping that The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attractions would be a walk on, unfortunately, that was not the case. Most of the wait times throughout the park were over an hour, and Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit saw an hour and a half to two hours for most of the night.

If you or someone who hates waiting in lines, there was a special Express Pass available. Starting at 4:00 p.m., you could purchase Express Ride Access which allowed you to ride each attraction only once. This was $24.99 plus tax per night. The Express Unlimited Ride Access allowed you to ride each of your favorite attractions as many times as you liked after 4:00 p.m. This was $34.99 plus tax per night.

Although Rock the Universe is primarily about music, the rides were still extremely popular during this event. So, if that’s an aspect you want to experience, then adding on an Express pass option may be your best bet.