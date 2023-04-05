20th Century Studios Adapting Emily Henry’s “Beach Read” for Feature Film

20th Century Studios is set to adapt Emily Henry’s popular novel Beach Read into a feature film, according to Deadline.

Yulin Kuang has been selected to adapt the novel with Original Film producing.

Emily Henry’s Beach Read is a romantic comedy that tells the story of two authors who swap genres for the summer.

The novel has been a New York Times bestseller and was named one of the best books of the year by Oprah Magazine, Goodreads and other publications.

Kuang, who is an Emmy-nominated writer and director, recently adapted People We Meet on Vacation , another New York Times bestselling novel from Emily Henry.

Kuang also has her own three-book, seven-figure deal at Avon after multiple publishers vied for her upcoming debut novel, Good in a Room, which is expected in February 2024.