Dive Deeper Into a Classic X-Men Story This July with “X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday”

Just in time for the X-Men’s 60th anniversary, fans can discover more about one of their most influential storylines this July in "X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday." Written by X-Men superstar Marc Guggenheim and drawn by acclaimed artist Manuel García, the new limited series will reveal the never-before-told saga that preceded Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s groundbreaking “Days of Future Past” storyline.

Told in 1981 within the pages of Uncanny X-Men #141–142, “Days of Future Past” enriched the X-Men’s mythology with the introduction of new core concepts like time travel and alternate universes, and raised the stakes of the X-Men’s mission by showing readers what the future held if they failed.

Over the years, “Days of Future Past” has inspired spin-offs, film, television, and more, and now it’s time to witness the thirty-year descent into this iconic dystopic future where mutantkind was crushed under the full might of the Sentinel program.

Beginning at the pivotal moment that Kate Pryde desperately tried to alter in the original story and taking readers right up the legendary opening pages of Uncanny X-Men #141, the series will reveal all the dark history behind “Days of Future Past,” complete with the previously untold deaths of key mutant characters, super hero guest stars, and shocking revelations.

In a world where mutants are more than simply hated and feared, but not yet slain and apprehended, the assassination of Senator Kelly comes to pass, bringing with it the Mutant Control Act and Sentinels on every corner. But with mutantkind on the back foot, what lengths will Kate Pryde, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Banshee, Cyclops, Angel, Professor X, and the rest of the X-Men go in order to find some way to survive? And what scheme of Magneto will bring about their ultimate Doomsday?

Learn the full story behind one of Marvel

What they’re saying: