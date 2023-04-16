Photos: Echo Lake at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Refilled

On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we saw Echo Lake drained for a refurbishment. On a more recent visit, the lake was once again full.

Last week, we happened upon a draining Echo Lake.

During a visit just a few days ago, we saw that the lake is once again full as a likely refurbishment of the area has been completed.

The area of the park plays home to several dining locations and theaters at the park.

In fact, Echo Lake is one of the few areas of the park that has remained relatively unchanged since the park opened in 1989. Shows and theater names have changed over time, including presentations of Superstar Television, Sounds Dangerous starring Drew Carey, Disney’s Doug Live!, the American Idol

A stalwart since the early days of the park, Echo Lake is also home to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and the ultra-popular 50’s Prime Time Cafe dining location.

Fans can also look above the region at billboards and windows, which reference the blockbuster classic, Who Framed Roger Rabbit . The nearby snack location, Peevy’s Polar Pipeline, is also a reference to the cult-classic Disney adaptation of The Rocketeer .

The refurbishment of the lake might be due to the attention that the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is about to see, as experts expect a boost in attendance at the long-running show as the new film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny