Theatre Review: “My Fair Lady” Brings a Touch of Classic Broadway to the Dr. Phillips Center Stage

The classic story of Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins first premiered on Broadway in 1956 and went on to become the longest running musical of its time. With recognizable songs like “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?”, “I Could Have Danced All Night”, and “Get Me To The Church On Time”, My Fair Lady is a treat for longtime fans of musical theater.

The cast was incredibly talented, with the ensemble members playing many roles seamlessly. I especially enjoyed the “Loverly” Quartet, who appeared on several occasions. With a runtime rivaling many Marvel movies, My Fair Lady requires a strong cast with plenty of vocal stamina, and they certainly found the right actors for the job. Madeline Powell played an excellent Eliza — she was both stubborn and incredibly charming. Her voice was beautiful, even with Doolittle’s signature accent.

If you’re looking for an early Mother’s Day gift for someone in your life, My Fair Lady would make for an excellent night on the town. The show runs now through May 14.