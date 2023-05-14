“Why Did This Face Come Back?” – Breaking Down the New “Doctor Who” Trailer

As the long wait between new episodes of Doctor Who continues, us fans were treated to a short new trailer yesterday. Let’s take a look at some of the fun new details revealed by the new trailer.

The trailer begins as we hear Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) asking “why did this face come back? To say goodbye.” The Doctor mysteriously regenerated into an old face, that of David Tennant, at the end of the previous episode, “The Power of the Doctor.” Many fans have pondered that the connection there may have something to do with Donna. In the Season 4 finale, Donna had to have her memory wiped by the Doctor because of a human/Time Lord meta crisis which also created another version of the Doctor.

The next scene shows the Doctor standing next to Rose. Not Rose Tyler, but rather Donna’s daughter, played by Yasmin Finney. He spots what appears to be a spaceship in trouble. But could that actually be the case, as the next scene shows Wrarth Warriors attacking a London street.

Donna then asks “where are we?” and the Doctor replies with “I’m sorry, Donna.” Interestingly, this scene has a “REDACTED” sign over it. What could they be hiding?

The Doctor is then shown to be dancing with Neil Patrick Harris’ villainous character, with the Doctor likely under a spell of some sort. He is heavily rumored to be playing some version of the Celestial Toymaker, a character not featured in the show since 1966.

Next, we see the Doctor at what appears to be UNIT HQ as a creepy face reminiscent of something from the Saw movies appears on the screens.

Finally, in a scene that clearly pays homage to E.T., Donna pokes at a character called Beep the Meep who reacts in adorable fashion. But there’s definitely more to this creature than meets the eye.

Beep the Meep actually first appeared in a Doctor Who comic way back in 1980, called “Doctor Who and the Star Beast.” So it’s from that comic that the first of the three specials gets its name.

Less is known about the second special, “Wild Blue Yonder.” Supposedly, none of the footage we’ve seen so far has come from this special.

And the final special is set to be called “The Giggle” – notably a humorous title, but one that I’m sure will have a greater meaning.

These three specials of Doctor Who will air this November on the BBC in the UK, and for the first time, Disney+ everywhere else.