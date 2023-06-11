“Pupstruction” Is Sure To Be Next Classic Disney Junior Series

Disney Junior is set and ready to debut their newest series, Pupstruction, an imaginative, music-filled animated series from Disney Branded Television that follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team — a doggone hard-working construction crew ranging from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies on June 14th.

Pupstruction centers on crew leader Phinny, an innovative young corgi who dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. The series, which has already been picked up for a second season, highlights themes of teamwork, family, community, creative problem-solving, and the importance of imaginative play.

The new series is sure to win the hearts of children everywhere with their diverse cast of dogs and animals, including Roxy (voiced by Scarlett Kate Ferguson), a wheel-bound rottweiler who loves to dig. The series preaches a very strong message of inclusivity but doesn’t wear that on its sleeve, or go out of its way to point it out. Pups and cats are accepted without question regardless of shape, size, breed, or fur color.

Kids will be mesmerized by the rich universe of Petsburg, with cityscapes that are essentially large dog toys and cat houses. The show also remembers that these rich characters are still, in fact, dogs, and act as such. Luna (voiced by Mica Zeltzer), has a particular affinity for discovering and chasing her tail. The aforementioned Roxy has a wrecking ball that looks like a ball every dog has seen at some point in their life.

Pupstruction also features a stellar voice cast. Future Disney Legend Yvette Nicole Brown lends her voice to the mayor of Petsburg, a fish in a bowl, Mayor Gilmore. SNL alum Bobby Moynihan is prominently featured as Bobby Boots, the antagonist kitten who is out to prove his construction company is better than Pupstruction, though his cohorts are usually found celebrating the success of the Pupstruction team. Guest stars also include Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights) as Grandma Dee, Gabriel Iglesias (Space Jam: A New Legacy) as Felipe and Nate Torrence (Zootopia) as Chameleo.

More than anything else, the series is geared towards kids ages 2-7, and the series has catchy tunes that will have them (and their parents) snapping, clapping, and singing along. The main title theme song, written by series’ songwriter/composer Rob Cantor, is one of the finest examples, and will likely be heard again and again considering its the theme song. Not to mention the corresponding “Awooooo” whenever a certain beat drops.

Pupstruction premieres Wednesday, June 14th, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT). An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and Disney+.