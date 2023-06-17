A New Collecting Crazy Takes Over Table Town In This Week’s “Kiff” on Disney Channel

A new collecting craze takes over Table Town while Kiff tries to get into the exclusive Babysitters club in town, called the Babysitters Society, on this week’s episode of Kiff.

Fresh Outta Grandmas

The latest collection craze is upon the children of Table Town – a new thing called Fingles. Fingles are little covers for fingers that can be decorated and traded and such, but the kids are more concerned with who has the most Fingles.

Principal Secretary has seen this kind of thing before, and exasperated, takes all their fingles away after citing a long list of collector crazes that have descended upon the school before. Upset, the kids go to class where they are working on their family tree and Kiff says she needs an extra space because she has an additional grandmother.

This starts the kids on drawing their trees to see who has the most grandmothers before Principal Secretary comes in to make sure there are no Fingies and that the kids are okay.

Fingies? What are those? The kids have already forgotten as they are now bent on who has the most grandmothers, turning it into their own collecting game.

We cut to Barry giving out the rules as the kids are going to go collect the different Grandmas throughout town, before we see a video game-style montage as the kids collect grandmas based on them giving the children a hard candy. Once the candy is collected, so is the grandmother. After the montage, Kiff and Reggie tie for who has collected the most grandmothers, and Kiff tries to claim Barry as family, thus claiming his Grandmas as well. Seeing the unfairness of this, Candle then teams up with Reggie and so forth until there is a line between the children and they have tied once again.

They need an impartial third party to settle this, so they seek out the town’s Goat Wall, a psychic hive mind that will decide who the winner is. After a song, which the children have no time for, the goats decide that whoever claims the rarest grandmother of all shall be declared the winner. This leads the children to Lady Lorraine – the Grandma who hates children.

They all race to the “Outskorts” of town to find Lorraine but are quickly blocked at her door since she despises children. Kiff has the bright idea that if Lorraine hates children, then she must love being around people her old age, so she calls her new grandma friends and arranges an early-bird special. Lorraine sees this as a nice treat, and thanks Kiff with a hard candy. She has been claimed, and Kiff wins.

After that, the truth comes out as Kiff says under her breath that she has won Gram Grabs. This upsets the grandmas, especially Lorraine, who goes full Donkey Kong and starts throwing things from the various levels of her home. The lesson is learned as everyone hides from Lorraine, and Kiff throws in the hanky- er, towel giving the win to Reggie. Though, nobody really wins when playing Gram Grabs, and treating the other people like collector’s objects. On the bus back into town though, the Grandmas start marking their kids on their own Kid Bingo cards, and we might have a winner.

Maybe-Sitting

Kiff and Barry are at the mall where Kiff sees the Babysitters Society in the food court. She wants to start getting babysitting jobs but can’t find work since she is not in the society, and as she approaches them, she finds out she can’t get into the society without experience. A vicious cycle we’re all too familiar with.

They have to leave the mall though, because Barry has to stay home with Harry and Terry while they watch Kristoff while their mom goes to an Astronomy meeting. Kiff tries to get in on this, saying she’s helping watch Kristoff and the Babysitting society knows of Terry thanks to her social media videos. As such, the Society will allow for a shadowing to count as experience for admittance to the society.

Back at the house, Harry and Terry are “watching” Kristoff while really all they are doing is reading stacks and stacks of magazines. Kristoff is even eating a magazine of his own. Annoyed, the older siblings tell Kiff if she and Barry know what’s best, then take Kristoff upstairs and watch him themselves. So they do. A child care montage occurs, and after, Kiff is astonished that the older siblings don’t care at all. They just care about their magazines.

Kiff then sets out to teach them a lesson. She puts Kristoff in a laundry basket and tells him to stay put while she and Barry head downstairs and say that Kristoff is missing, causing a panic that leads the older siblings into destroying the house.

Seeing all the damage, Kiff and Barry come clean that Kristoff is safe upstairs – only thing is, when they get there, Kristoff is gone. Kiff and Barry once again run to Harry and Terry but this time they think they are lying again and don’t care at all. We the viewer know that Kristoff is safe in a cabinet under the stairs sleeping with his favorite toy.

Using clues, including a copy of Prison Break Monthly, they conclude that Kristoff must have dug under the house and into the backyard. So they head into the backyard, and they too start digging.

Just then, the society shows up to observe the shadowing process, and Kiff dresses Barry up (reluctantly) like a big baby. She has the group almost convinced that Barry is a big baby when they want to take a cover photo for their new magazine. Barry doesn’t want to be photographed in a big fake burlap diaper and puts his foot down. Just when Kiff was going to be accepted into the society, Barry ruins their cover, and then makes it worse. In his anger, he threw a shovel into a water pipe, causing it to burst and more importantly get the society and their clipboards wet. Kiff’s acceptance has been retracted.

The older siblings come outside and see a destroyed backyard then believe Kiff and Barry that Kristoff is missing. As they are upset, Mom shows up again and asks what is going on. All the kids are talking over each other and Kristoff, freshly napped, appears behind Mom. Everything is okay, and Kiff did a great job babysitting apparently. Save for the destruction.

This prompts Mary (their mother) to offer Kiff a full time babysitting gig since Kristoff is so fond of her. Oh and to make it better, Hot Rod keys she dropped down a drain years ago have come out through the broken water pipe, so now she can go cruising again!

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes now streaming on Disney+.