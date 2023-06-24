Flamingos and Tomatoes On This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!”

Hailey sneaks a different family friend home while she tries to sneak away with the win at a musical contest in the latest episode of Hailey’s On It!

The Flamingo Must Flamin-Go

Hailey has always wanted a pet, but time and time again, she is told that she cannot have one. That’s why adopting a pet is part of her to-do list, and adopting a pet is now the most attainable goal right now, according to Beta. It’s also worth noting that this is the first time we’ve seen Hailey’s mother outside of a photo.

Scott and Hailey are at the shelter to see some puppies, but again, they probably shouldn’t adopt one. Mom will say no. That’s when they find Frank, an elderly animal who nobody wants to adopt, and is treated more as a burden than an animal. Oh, did I mention Frank is a flamingo?

The agent at the shelter is super excited to see that someone is interested in Frank. Nobody usually is. Calling her colleagues, she explains that they finally got rid of Frank as Hailey did end up taking him. The big rule of thumb though is to keep him away from shrimp. Too bad his old age and Beta’s pink body is confusing, and he immediately thinks the AI device is his favorite food.

Back at home, Scott and Hailey do their best to keep Frank under wraps. It’s a little bit easier considering that mom is distracted with a client ready to buy a house for their reality show. Hailey is ready to come clean however and show them that they did in fact adopt an animal, but we see a flashback at the many failed attempts in which to bring an animal home. Frank however, interrupts that plan and the two are forced to admit what they did. However, Hailey’s dad also seems to love having the flamingo around, but Mom insists. Frank must go back to the shelter.

On the way back to the shelter, Mom gets a call from the clients buying the house. Throughout the episode, we’ve been shown that these kids keep considering mom not hip, or up to the youth. That’s why the house is proving to be a tougher sell. They might find someone willing to make a better offer, someone who understands what the lizard room upstairs is or does.

Out in the car, Frank sees the caterers bringing in…you guessed it…shrimp. This leads to a wild chase throughout the house. While still negotiating the deal, the reality stars call Hailey’s mom’s style and persona a bit old and weird. At this point, Frank is in the area scuffling around and hears this, something that he himself has heard time and time again at the shelter. Triggering a flamingo flashback, Frank erupts and creates chaos throughout. As such, Mom realizes that Frank is a part of the family too, and he is welcome to stay much to Kai’s delight.

Though the deal with the reality show fell through, the whole flamingo incident made it to the television show, and Mom gets a ton of offers after appearing on the program.

Splatter of the Bands

Kristine is making a documentary style video about a musical event that takes place annually. Started long ago because of a great tomato surplus, bands compete in the event and if they’re terrible or do something wrong they get splattered with tomatoes.

As such, Hailey added an item to her list – to have a completely splatter free performance at the Splatter of the Bands. More difficult, some of the greatest tomato chuckers around are Scott and his sister Becker.

To help achieve this goal, Hailey usually sings with her dad and uncles, but this year they plan on singing a collection of shanty tunes. As such, she tries to join a futuristic pair of musicians to perform, thinking that their song will be perfect and the performance completely tomato-free.However, the pair turn out to be over-the-top and completely demanding. By the time Hailey is set to play with the pair, she is exhausted after trying so hard to please them – but worse off, Scott and Becker are ready with their tomatoes.

Throughout the episode, Kai is reminding Hailey that no matter what she chooses in terms of the splatter of the bands, the important thing is to have fun.

As Kai's band and her uncles take the stage to begin their song, Hailey realizes she is in the contest for all the wrong reasons, and ends up rejoining her father to sing "Sea Sauce.”

Everyone in attendance is in awe of the song, and enjoys the tune, clearly joining in the fun that the performers are having on stage. As such, Scott, Becker and all the other tomato tossers are so distracted by the entertaining performance that they don’t even think to throw their tomatoes.

It was oddly disappointing for the troupe to not get hit by the tomatoes, and even though Hailey’s item is completed, she joins in a sillier song to which they all get hit by the mass amount of produce.

Meanwhile, the pair Hailey was working with go up after them, and almost immediately get taken out by the tomatoes. After all was said and done, Kristine's documentary is shown to the class, but their teacher is confused as it was supposed to be about the solar system.

This episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes, now streaming on Disney+.