A Mysterious Delivery and A Less-Than-Confident Sales Pitch On This Week’s “Kiff”

Kiff and Barry find themselves in a strange corner of Table Town while we also learn a bit more about what Kiff’s dad does to “bring home the cheddar” in this week’s episode of Kiff.

Weird Delivery

Kiff and Barry are at Reggie’s house hanging out and eating sandwiches when Reggie asks what they are doing with the rest of their day, all while mysteriously and meticulously taking notes. When Barry says they are waiting for his sister to come pick them up in 20 minutes.

That’s just enough time for Reggie to show him his VR game that he has set up, while still taking notes the entire time. They head to his room where his computer is and straps Barry and Kiff into VR headsets for their adventure, under the promise that they will fly through Table Town. What follows is a poorly rendered and crafted CG mess (a sequence that allegedly was animated by Kiff co-creator Nic Smal) that takes the guise of Reggie’s game.

We come out of it, and Barry is nauseous and they decide it's time to leave and go outside to wait for Terry. Reggie says goodbye and gets right back to work on his game on his computer.

Outside, Kiff feels like Reggie has been watching them all day, and something is amuck while they wait for Terry to arrive. When she finally does, she says that she has to take them on one last delivery for Darryl H. Pizza, and this one is problematic because it includes tableside delivery. She begins to type out a text message and seems frozen in time while doing so, with Kiff and Barry wondering what is happening. Finally Terry says that she is writing to her friend about the current state of the industry, and if they want to leave so quickly then they can make the delivery themselves. After all, Reggie’s game has inspired Kiff and Barry to go home and watch aerial drone footage of Table Town. That’s all they want to do.

They take the delivery upon themselves and head into a luxurious mansion. Once inside, they discover a museum-like gallery dedicated to catapults (this episode’s sponsor, by the way) and in the dining room, the inventor of the device, who wants the pair to deliver the pizza to him…slice by slice…via catapult. After a few slices, they’ve had enough and just want their money so they can leave. The inventor takes them through a mysterious hallway to get their money when the lights go out and they feel the floor moving beneath them. A giant hole in the roof opens, illuminating the room and revealing that they are on a giant catapult themselves. The catapult is launched and Kiff and Barry are flung into the skies above Table Town. Emotionally, the pair confess their love of each other as best friends knowing that they will soon come crashing into the ground— but they don’t. They’re gliding gently through the skies of their city pointing out landmarks…but how. How is this possible?

The masks are removed and it turns out that this entire time they’ve been in Reggie’s game world. Impressed, Kiff and Barry celebrate Reggie, before he too takes his goggles off in something that might be more heartbreaking than was intended— we find out this whole episode was basically Reggie in his own virtual world. Especially since Reggie was the one that revealed the sponsor for the episode was the fictional catapult company.

No Dad Ideas

Kiff’s dad Martin is trying to figure out what Kiff is up to, and when she says she’s drawing her mom hard at work for school, he asks where his picture is? Kiff quickly scribbles out a picture of him laying about the house with his popcorn. That’s when he decides that tomorrow, Kiff can accompany him on his next big sales pitch for one of his project ideas.

Together, they go to a group of investors (who are more focused with their digital tablets than anything) and Martin pitches a handful of ideas so terribly that the investors even say that any daughter of his should be embarrassed – before realizing Kiff is still in the room.

Outside, Martin is feeding a pair of birds when Kiff comes out to try and give him the confidence boost he needs, but the Birds, Greg and Linda, are enjoying the crumbs and tell him not to listen to her. That is, until he’s out of crumbs and they fly away. That’s when Kiff realizes that she knows an investor and promises her dad that she’ll set up a meeting. Devotees of the series might think the investor Kiff knows is Roy Fox, or maybe even Flam Bingo, but nope. We head over to a delightful ruse that she clearly has cooked up with Barry, in which his sister, Terry, portrays a media mogul/CEO of a well-to-do company.

Each idea that Martin pitches is a rousing success, and Terry “loves” it. Fans of the series have been waiting for this moment, a solo song from Martin Chatterly, voiced by Aladdin on Broadway’s original Genie, James Monroe Igleheart.

This proves to be a great confidence boost, and Martin asks what idea she likes the best. Of his pad of ideas, she singles out the Double Trucker hat, a hat with a brim on both the back and the front of the head. She can’t invest though, all her money is tied up otherwise she would.

Back at home, Kiff thinks her dad is moping in the garage, only to discover that he has turned the garage into a complete facility to produce and sell the Double Trucker. He even booked the Table Town arena to launch the product, but only invited the three investors that laughed him out of the room earlier in the episode. The arena holds 15,000 so he still has room to invite 14,997 other people.

Kiff knows that this is a disaster waiting to happen, and a magical sketchbook reveals Martin’s fate of getting laughed out of the arena. Complete with tomatoes.

What can she do? Montage like she’s never montaged before, where she papers the town in flyers for the product launch. To celebrate the event, Martin ordered pizza just before the show was to begin, and Terry arrives to deliver them. Uh oh. Kiff apologizes and comes clean with the whole situation, and to make matters worse, Martin thought that Terry was just a millionaire with a pizza delivery job to keep in touch with the common folk.

Kiff tries to give him a confidence boost again after taking the stage, and we see a rousing product launch occur, complete with pyro. But when the lights turn back up, only one person is left in the audience, only there to pick up his turtleneck rental. However, there are two other fans in the stadium – Greg and Linda – who love the product and they want to buy everything he has for a million nuts – which will break Martin even. They save all the money by eating free crumbs and drinking water everywhere. At the end of the episode, we see a commercial for the hat, now turned into a serving dish called the Double Dipper (future sponsor, anyone?) and a heartfelt drawing on the fridge featuring Kiff “at work” with her dad.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.