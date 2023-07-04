TV Review: “Justified: City Primeval” Recaptures the Brilliance of the Original FX Series

Nearly a decade after the original series ended, Raylan Givens is back on a new case in FX’s Justified: City Primeval. Based on another one of Elmore Leonard's novels (one that didn’t feature Raylan), this sequel series finds the U.S. Marshal getting held up in Detroit on a case he hopes is just a brief diversion. Unfortunately for him, it won’t be.

Timothy Olyphant (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) is back in the saddle as Raylan Givens in this follow-up to the hit neo-western series. Along for the ride is his real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant, as Raylan’s daughter Willa. On a road trip in Florida, the father and daughter are derailed by a chance encounter that takes them to Detroit, where Raylan will be tasked with one of the toughest cases of his life.

The titular “city primeval” is full of new characters, including Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) as Clement Mansell. “The Oklahoma Wildman,” as he is affectionately known, has been the bain of the Detroit Police Department’s existence and always manages to slip through their cracks. Will Raylan be able to stop the sociopathic menace? What about when Boyd’s lawyer, Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis, Quantico), gets involved?

Justified: City Primeval brilliantly takes the hero of a beloved series and transports him into a new adventure. Having never watched the original series, I found that I had no issue joining Raylan on this case despite missing all six seasons of the original series. It inspired me to go back and watch some of the original, and City Primeval lands the same tone as the original, which should please diehard fans of the franchise. The original series’ showrunner, Graham Yost, is back as an executive producer, and the two new showrunners, Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, also spent time on the original show. Everything that worked so well about the original is embedded in the DNA of City Primeval while infusing the sequel with new blood.

A modern western, Justified: City Primeval stands out in a landscape of other western hits that have popped up since the original show went off the air. This revival stands up against Yellowstone by taking its lead cowboy and placing him in a city like Detroit. It makes for an interesting juxtaposition, and despite being a fish out of water, Raylan is up to the challenge. Whether you were a fan of the original or are just entering the Justified universe with this series, you’re in for an exciting ride.

I give Justified: City Primeval 4 out of 5 belt buckles.

Justified: City Primeval premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, July 18th, at 10/9c on FX. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. All six seasons of Justified are also streaming on Hulu.