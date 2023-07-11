Disney x House of Sillage Spotlight: Minnie Mouse Fragrance and Bow Lipstick Case Set

Over the past two decades Disney has expanded its licensees to include a range of high end brands offering makeup, jewelry, apparel, shoes, bags and more. One of these luxury brands is House of Sillage, a haute parfumerie that’s turned to Mickey and Mickey for some inspiration. The Disney x House of Sillage Collection includes fragrances, lipstick and cosmetics themed to the iconic duo and we were invited to check out two of these offerings.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while you know we have merchandise spotlights focusing on brands and products that we love. Today we’re looking at House of Sillage (pronounced See Yaj) and their Disney Collection. Fun fact, their name comes from the word “Projection” or “Trail of a Scent” in French! We recently joined their affiliate program and were delighted to receive two Minnie Mouse items to review: The Minnie Mouse Fragrance and Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case set.

Now, I’ve barely crossed into the cosmetics sphere and am still very new to the world of fragrance, but this past winter, House Of Sillage surprised me (and Rebekah) with a generous gift of a parfum. I chose Avatar: The Way of Water, while Rebekah opted for Mickey Mouse. I was so impressed with the Avatar fragrance, packaging and gorgeous bottle and continue to be in shock that I have such a beautiful item in my possession. Fortunately, now I have some experience with the Disney x House of Sillage Collection and I can proudly say, I continue to be a fan.

Minnie Mouse Fragrance

Like most parfum selections, House of Sillage’s signature fragrances come in uniquely shaped bottles that are stunning to look at and even better to hold. The brand presents their scents in riveted glass bottles that look like the base of a cupcake. Each is topped with a hefty domed lid that’s often embellished with Diamond Cut Swarovski Crystals. It’s an elegant treat with a price to match, but more on that later.

The Minnie Mouse Fragrance ($395) features an ombre red bottle and black cap complete with round ears and the iconic red bow. The base of the cap is fully decorated with Swarovski crystals except for where it reads “Disney x House of Sillage.” As for the fragrance, it’s very sweet, just like Minnie. This offering reminds me of dessert and baked goods which makes sense because the top notes are Marshmallow, Creamy notes; while the heart is Raspberry, Caramel, and Coconut, and the base presents Vanilla, Musk, and Cedarwood. It's a bit on the sweet side for my personal preference, but still something I’d readily wear. And like I said in my Avatar review, in no way is it overpowering. The parfum definitely makes itself known then gently lingers in the background.

I also learned that what sets House of Sillage apart from other fragrances is the quality of their composition. Each fragrance contains 20-30% oil concentration and are parfum concentrate, meaning they’re a higher grade then Eau De Parfum. In my experience one or two spritzes from the bottle is enough to last me the entire day.

Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case Set

Another signature mark of House of Sillage is the Bow Lipstick Case. Guests can shop a variety of colors and lipstick inserts from their standard collection as well as part of select collaborations. For the Disney collection, the Bow Lipstick case ($295) is available in red and comes with an exclusive Diamond Powder Satin Finish Lipstick named “Magical.” Just as you’d expect from Minnie Mouse, the lipstick color is red too!

The Swarovski crystal decor extends to the Bow Case as well with over 300 hand-placed gems gracing the hand-painted case. The sides also bear the name of the collection in gold. The case comes in its own small bag which in turn fits in a larger compact container that includes a mirror so you can reapply as needed no matter where you are.

I’ve used the lipstick a few times and I really like it. Unlike the lipstick my mom used when I was a kid, this has a very pleasant vanilla smell or rather it reminds me of cake. I like how it feels on my lips, it’s not sheer, there’s almost a sticky heaviness to it that makes me think I only need to use a little bit. This tube is going to last me awhile.

Luxury Goods with a Luxury Price

Prior to receiving the generous gifts for House of Silage directly, I would never have thought about spending hundreds of dollars on parfum or cosmetics. I saw no reason to budget for this type of luxury and would rather use my money for travel or experiences. I’m still not ready to go on a shopping spree, but I will say, I understand and appreciate the quality of the Disney x House of Sillage Collection. Opening the boxes and gently retrieving the bottle and lipstick was quite the experience. Everything feels good in my hands and I feel important when using these luxury items.

Sometimes I treat myself to designer bags (I love Coach) or I have my eye on jewelry, and both have a premium price to go with the premium product. The same can be said of House of Sillage. Their products are made to be used sparingly and I love that the Minnie Mouse Bow Case will last you long after the lipstick is used. Plus, it can be refilled with House of Sillage’s other lipsticks!

I may not be one to make frequent splurges, but I will absolutely be returning to House of Sillage to experience their impressive range of body care, cosmetics, fragrances, and candles.

House of Sillage is a Luxury Fragrance & Beauty brand based out of Newport Beach, California – and is start to finish made in US, France & Italy. In addition to their website, House of Sillage is carried at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman. Their presence extends to over 30 countries globally.

