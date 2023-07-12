TV Review: “Bluey” Season 3, Part 2 Brings 10 New and Hilarious Episodes to the U.S.

Your favorite family of blue heeler dogs is back with 10 new episodes from Season 3 on Wednesday, July 12th. The U.S. hasn’t seen a new episode of Australian phenomenon Bluey for nearly a year, with the first 27 episodes of the season imported to Disney+ last August. For parents who have seen every episode numerous times, this is surely good news. And while there have been more than 10 additional episodes broadcast internationally since the last U.S. release, there are still a handful of episodes from this third season that have yet to debut in Australia, so we’re not the only ones begging for more.

I got to screen 2 episodes from the upcoming batch. Disney+ doesn’t follow the same episode order as Australia, where 20 additional episodes have been broadcast. This collection excludes “Exercise,” which caused controversy over a scene in which Bandit stepped on a scale and will be modified when it eventually gets an international release. In this collection of episodes 28-37, I got to see numbers 30 and 35, titled “Tradies” and “Stories.” Other episodes included in this wave are “Musical Statues,” “Puppets” (featuring the return of Unicorse), “Turtle Boy,” “Onesies,” “Granny Mobile” (featuring a new friend for Rita and Janet), “Space,” “Dirt,” and “The Decider.”

“Tradies” follows Bluey and Bingo as two tradesmen arrive at the house to install a fish pond in the backyard. The sisters determine the workers to be “enemies” and spy on them over the course of the 3-4 days it will take to complete the job. But as they learn more about the workers’ personal lives, they discover that there’s a thin line between enemies and friends.

“Stories” breaks the show’s format. Set inside Bluey’s classroom, the episode focuses instead on two of her classmates, Indy and Winton. During a beeswax art project, Indy tries to make a horse that everyone says looks like a cow. So in her rewritten version of events, she and Winton take a trip to visit Major Tom, a horse voiced by special guest star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The exceptional quality that made Bluey a phenomenon are still on display in this batch of episodes. With play-based humor that is fun for both kids and adults, there are lots of laugh-out-loud moments to be found alongside some heartwarming messages. There’s a reason why Bluey is top dog, and these episodes don’t show any signs that the reigning queen of preschool shows is ready to give up her spot anytime soon.

Enjoy 10 new episodes of Bluey now streaming on Disney+. These episodes will also be broadcast on Disney Junior and Disney Channel later this year.