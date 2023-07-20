“Wild Hope”: An Environmental Story of Possibility

Wild Hope is all about the positives being done to help the environment be saved. The latest series to hit PBS.org and the PBS app details countless projects across the globe and the work of the many people who are making a difference in restoring the environment. For decades, the planet has endured abuse by human activities, and now with Wild Hope, audiences get a chance to see how the mistakes of the past are being righted in the present for a better future.

Recently I had the chance to talk with Pete Malinowski who is featured heavily in one of the Wild Hope episodes ‘The Big Oyster’. Pete is a teacher at the New York Harbor School on Governors Island in New York City, and for the last decade has led a project called ‘The Billion Oyster Project’ with an aim to repopulate New York Harbor with oysters.

New York Harbor was once home to billions of oysters and with their decimation at the end of the 19th Century and pollution through the early 20th Century, New York Harbor was an environmental disaster. Thanks to the Clean Water Act in 1972, and with the steady commitment of ‘The Billion Oyster Project’, New York Harbor is well on the road to restoration.

Check out my interview with Pete Malinowski and his work with ‘The Billion Oyster Project’: