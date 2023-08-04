Exclusive Clip: “Celebrity Family Feud” – Adam Devine Shocked by Fathers Answer to Steve Harvey’s Bedroom Question

Adam Devine and his family are guests on the next episode of Celebrity Family Feud, airing Sunday, August 6th at 8/7c on ABC. Laughing Place is pleased to bring you an exclusive advance clip from the next episode, which features Adam’s shocked response to his dad’s shocking answer. Watch what happens when host Steve Harvey asks Dennis Devine for something he’s been trying to get Adam’s mom to wear in the bedroom.

About Celebrity Family Feud:

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Episode Description:

“NFLPA ALL STARS VS. NFLPA HALL OF FAME AND ADAM DEVINE VS. ANDERS HOLM”

Hosted by Steve Harvey, NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) All Stars and Hall of Famers and later, Adam Devine and Anders Holm battle it out to win the grand prize for their selected charities.

Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle. Gaby Johnston is the executive producer. New episodes stream on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.