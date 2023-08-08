Marvel Comics Releases Covers and New Details about “Spider-Woman #1” Coming This November

Marvel Comics just revealed the cover of Spider-Woman #1, hitting shelves on November 29th, along with two variant covers.

Marvel Comics recently announced that Jessica Drew would be returning to her own solo series, and now we have more details.

Spider-Woman #1 will hit comic shelves on November 29th in a new book written by Steve Foxe ( X-Men Annual, Dark X-Men ) and drawn by Carola Borelli.

Jessica Drew is trying to solve a mystery that has changed her world, which will introduce her to an all-new villain. Alongside this news, Marvel has shared the cover art for the general release, done by Lenil Francis Yu, as well as two variant covers by Bengal and Felipe Massafera.

