What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – August 27th – September 2nd

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Choose Love When: Thursday, August 31st on Netflix What: Austin & Ally star Laura Marano headlines this interactive choose-your-own-adventure romantic comedy film.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake When: Thursday, August 31st on Max What: A new 10-part series that explores an alternate timeline of the fan-favorite Cartoon Network series Adventure Time.

Spellbound When: Thursday, August 31st on Hulu What: A spin-off of the wildly popular series Find Me in Paris pairs ballet with witchcraft.

Bottoms When: Friday, September 1st Exclusively in Theaters What: Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri headline this R-rated teen comedy about two girls who start a fight club.

The Equalizer 3 When: September 1st Exclusively in Theaters What: Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in the third installment of the popular franchise.



Sunday, August 27th

Nothing New

Monday, August 28th

New TV Shows

The Chelsea Detective – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV The second season, consisting of four feature-length episodes, sees DI Arnold teaming up with new colleague Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh, played by Vanessa Emme (Bloodlands, A Discovery of Witches), who joins Chelsea CID from Exeter. This season, London’s richest borough hides a dark side that DI Max Arnold (Scarborough) knows all too well. Killers lurk among the art galleries and luxury homes, and it’s up to DI Arnold and new partner Layla Walsh (Emme) to expose them.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Conversations Project – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu A conversational series inspired by The Harlem Renaissance Salon: a dinner gathering of great African American philosophers, writers, musicians, singers, dancers, comedians, and actors of the period. "The Conversations Project" is a reimagined take on these incredible gatherings – unscripted, candid, and never dull.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Museum – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox A second season of the critically acclaimed Welsh drama The Museum returns to BritBox as the action moves out of Cardiff and to West Wales – a land steeped in magic and mystery. Nia Roberts returns as Della who has had a temporary reassignment from her role as director of a museum in Cardiff after the events of the first season and now runs a museum in a rural town, but finds the world of art crime follows her wherever she goes.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland – Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS From the makers of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning “Once Upon a Time in Iraq” comes a unique five-part film set in Northern Ireland. Exploring the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland known as "The Troubles,” the series tell the story through the intimate testimony of ordinary men, women, and children who were drawn—both willingly and unwillingly—into the bitter clashes that rocked the nation and who are still struggling to hold on to a fragile peace today.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Princess Power – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Netflix’s new animated preschool series Princess Power is based on the No.1 New York Times Bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie (co-anchor of Today) and Allison Oppenheim. The show is a celebration of girl power and self-expression that follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. These princesses embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place. Princess Power's whimsical, aspirational joy comes with a timely message: that it's not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference. Developed by Elise Allen (showrunner/EP), the series is executive produced by Savannah Guthrie (co-author), alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, August 29th

New TV Shows

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America – Season 1, Part 2 – 10/9c on Discovery – Documentary – TV-PG Scattered across the United States are abandoned structures, forgotten ruins of the past and monuments to a bygone era. Each one shines a light on the story of this land and its people, revealing the secrets of a hidden America.

– Season 1, Part 2 – 10/9c on Discovery – Documentary – TV-PG Risque Business: Taiwan – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Risqué Business is an all-new talk show featuring Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung, where the two meet and explore people from the unknown world of adult entertainment.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, August 30th

New TV Shows

Archer – Season 14 Premiere – 10/9c on FX "Archer" is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.

– Season 14 Premiere – 10/9c on Design Down Under – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G Husband and wife design build team, Richie Morris and Georgia Ezra, create one-of-a-kind, modern designs and bespoke spaces for their clients in Melbourne, Australia while juggling their thriving businesses and family of four.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G Expedition Bigfoot – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Paranormal – TV-PG An elite team of Sasquatch specialists journey into the unforgiving North American wilderness to prove once and for all that the elusive beast known as Bigfoot is real.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Paranormal – TV-PG In With the Old – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the early 2000s, best-selling author & adventurer Dan Buettner collaborated with National Geographic to reverse-engineer a formula for longevity. He scoured the globe for years in pursuit of places where people live much longer than average, and the concept of “Blue Zones” came to fruition. Those expeditions led to the discovery of "Blue Zones" within Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California. In these places, Dan discovered people living to be 100 at the highest rates in the world. These five populations each have their own unique secrets, but also share some surprising common behaviors that are proven to promote longevity and health. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones takes viewers around the world to investigate the diet, behavior and lifestyles of those living the longest, most vibrant lives. Buettner gains insight on how we might live longer by following their leads, because the things that make a long, healthy life are the same things that make life worth living.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on NCT 127: TheLost Boys – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ NCT 127 shares their childhood stories through art, comprising plays, animations, and performances.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Great Seduction – Streaming on Netflix After industrialization came to the small fishing island of Santa María del Mar, its heartbroken inhabitants saw their livelihoods come to an end. But their fate is about to take a turn at the chance of a fish-packing plant setting up shop in town. All they need is a doctor to move to the island for it to happen. Their leader, Germán, gets the people moving to “seduce” Mateo– a city doctor who will be surprised to find that his beloved football just happens to be the local sport, and that his favorite Indian dish just happens to be a Santa María classic! For Germán and the rest of the townspeople, nothing is off-limits when it comes to seducing Mateo and bringing Santa María del Mar back to life.

– Streaming on

Thursday, August 31st

New TV Shows

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max Based on characters from the beloved “Adventure Time” franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake” transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Karate Sheep – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Two clever sheep use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf who's determined to make them all his dinner.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on One Piece – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Pact – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR In Season 2, social worker Christine (BAFTA-winner Rakie Ayola, Grace, Black Mirror, who appeared in the first season but is playing an entirely different character in this run) and her adult children, Will (Lloyd Everitt, The Sandman, Flack), Jamie (Aaron Anthony, Emmerdale Farm, Behind Her Eyes) and Megan (Mali Ann Rees, Keeping Faith, Mammoth), are trying to move on after the tragic death of their brother Liam. As Megan’s wedding approaches, their lives are turned upside down when a stranger, Connor (Jordan Wilks, Lagging, The Devolution of the Species), arrives in town claiming an extraordinary connection. There is much debate over whether to meet this stranger and loyalties are tested even before a decision is made. But ultimately, the siblings meet the man who claims to share their DNA, a strange loner from out of town and the spitting image of their long-dead brother Liam. As Christine realizes her hold over her family is under threat, she seeks to keep Connor at bay, denying his claims. But it’s clear to Connor that Christine is keeping a dark secret, and he’s determined to uncover the truth.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR Spellbound – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Choose Love – Streaming on Netflix Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She’s got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet. She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it’s Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, “the one that got away”, the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

– Streaming on

Friday, September 1st

New TV Shows

Disenchantment – Part 5 Premiere – Netflix It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.

– Part 5 Premiere – God. Family. Football. – Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee Evangel Christian Academy dominated high school football in Louisiana for decades until the 2020 season where they didn’t win a single game. The creator of the football program, Pastor Denny Duron, returned to the head coaching position to lead this talented group of kids with dreams of playing in college and the NFL into prominence on the field, while molding them into future leaders off of it.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Power Book IV: Force – Series Premiere – 8/7c on STARZ Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on The Wheel of Time – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo), learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

A Day and a Half – Streaming on Netflix To reunite with his daughter, Artan (Alexej Manvelov) takes his ex-wife Louise (Alma Pöysti) hostage and embarks on a thrilling and emotion-charged road trip with her and police officer Lukas (Fares Fares). The journey takes them through rural Sweden during a hot summer, all while having police on their heels.

– Streaming on Bottoms – Exclusively in Theaters BOTTOMS, a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.

– The Equalizer 3 – Exclusively in Theaters Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

– Happy Ending – Streaming on Netflix Luna (Gaite Jansen) and Mink (Martijn Lakemeier) are a symbiotic couple celebrating their one-year anniversary together. Mink doesn't know that Luna has been faking her orgasms since the beginning of their relationship, and Luna has kept this quiet for so long now that she doesn't dare bring it up with him. When her best friends who know about her problem urge Luna to try new things in the bedroom with Mink, Luna proposes an exciting idea to him: a threesome. The following evening with climate activist Eve (Joy Delima) turns Luna's life upside down.

– Streaming on Never Give Up – Exclusively in Theaters Brad Minns is a walking miracle — deaf since of age of three, Minns became the world’s best deaf tennis player in a comeback match that’s never been equalled on the Olympic, Collegiate, or Professional Stage. Minns earned his stripes in junior tennis achieving under-18 #1 singles ranking in Northwestern Ohio, followed by snagging a spot on the tough University of Toledo Rockets Tennis Team as a freshman walkon. In his first time at the Deaf World Games, Minns takes on the reigning gold medalist, Jeff Osbourne, in an epic finals match … Osborne has game/set/match point with two sets to love, five games to zero, 40-love … in other words Osborne needs one point to win, yet Minns fights back again and again and somehow wins the five hour match. But this is more than a story about perseverance and overcoming obstacles, it’s a story of faith and God helping us to do our best against all odds.

– The Good Mother – Exclusively in Theaters The Good Mother follows journalist Marissa Bennings (Hilary Swank) who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend Paige (Cooke) to track down those responsible for his death. Together they confront a world of corruption and drugs in the underbelly of a small city in upstate New York.

– Perpetrator – Streaming on Shudder Jonny Baptiste is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie. On her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator.

– Streaming on

Saturday, September 2nd

New Movies

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Parks Romance – 8/7c on Hallmark Former sweethearts reunite at an archeological dig in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As they work together competing for the same research grant, will their love be rediscovered? Starring Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig.

– 8/7c on

