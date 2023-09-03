What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – September 3rd-9th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Office Race When: Monday, September 4th, at 8/7c on Comedy Central What: A comedy film that finds Beck Bennett facing off against Joel McHale for a promotion, also starring Alyson Hannigan, J.B. Smoove, and Kelsey Grammer.

I Am Groot When: Wednesday, September 6th on Disney+ What: A new batch of shorts featuring the lovable sapling from Guardians of the Galaxy , Vol. 2.

Never Let Him Go When: Wednesday, September 6th on Hulu What: A 4-part true-crime documentary about a brother’s quest to solve the murder of his gay brother in 1989.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 When: Friday, September 8th, Exclusively in Theaters What: Nia Vardalos and her on-screen family are back for another adventure and this time, they’re off to Greece!

Sitting in Bars with Cake When: Friday, September 8th on Prime Video What: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, and Bette Midler star in this heartwarming film about two best friends who try to meet new people by bringing cakes to bars.



Sunday, September 3rd

New TV Shows

Is She the Wolf? – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Five men and five women search for true love as they get to know one another on dates and by embarking on a group project. The twist: lurking among the female participants are an unknown number of ‘lying wolves’ who are not allowed to fall in love, and they must make it to the end without being found out or accepting anyone's confession of love. That means all the contestants who are not ‘wolves’, as well as the audience, are constantly trying to figure out if the connections that are blossoming on the show are really the beginnings of true romance, or simply the deceptive maneuvers of the ‘wolves’. Studio MCs include Natsuko Yokosawa, Karen Takizawa, RIKU (THE RAMPAGE) and Nako Yabuki.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Professor T – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on PBS Professor Jasper Tempest and the team untangle a series of knotty crimes ranging from an unexplained fire in a student block to the mystery of an entire family found dead in their home. Meanwhile, Professor T is dominated and perplexed by the women in his life, from his mother to the love of his life, Christina, and his new therapist, Dr. Helena.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on Masterpiece: Unforgotten – Season 5 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on PBS DCI Jessica “Jess” James joins DI Sunny Khan to investigate the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated antique home in West London. The ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart looms large over the team and Jess knows there will be big shoes for her to fill. Sunny’s grief puts a strain on his relationship with fiancée Sal.

– Season 5 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on Masterpiece: Van der Valk – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on PBS For Piet Van der Valk, it’s a new day and a new dawn as he welcomes two new sergeants to the team, the hotshot but impulsive Eddie Suleman and the technical whiz Citra Li.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on

Monday, September 4th

New TV Shows

American Dad! – Season 18 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS “American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien

– Season 18 Premiere – 10/9c on Ancient Empires – Series Premiere – 8/7c on History – Documentary -NR “Ancient Empires” is a seven-hour miniseries, airing across three consecutive nights, that sheds new light on the way that history remembers Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra through exceptional, dramatic narrative sequences and explosive premium battle scenes as well as insightful expert interviews and the latest contemporary scholarship. Night one kicks off with Alexander the Great, followed by Julius Caesar and Cleopatra. Each episode chronicles the ruler’s rise to influence and astonishing power with the events and choices that led to their eventual fall. Expert interviews include Pulitzer Prize®-winning biographer and historian Stacy Schiff, retired four-star General Stanley McChrystal, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO General Wesley Clark, retired Major General Marcia Anderson, the first African American woman to achieve the rank and renowned classicist and Cleopatra expert Dr. Shelley Haley to name a few.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on History – Documentary -NR Secrets of the Penthouse – Series Premiere – 9/8c on A&E The four-episode limited series “Secrets of Penthouse” reveals the extraordinary story behind the rise and fall of Bob Guccione, at his height one of the wealthiest men in America, who made millions with Penthouse Magazine by taking on Playboy and pushing the world of adult entertainment further than ever before. When Bob Guccione died in 2010, he had lost his entire fortune. Now, with access inside the family and to those who knew him best, many of whom have never spoken before, this series reveals the truth about Bob Guccione and explores the impact he had on those closest to him.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Tough Live with Hilary Farr – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR In season two of the hit HGTV series, a new roster of discontented homeowners will receive a spoonful of Tough Love with Hilary Farr to cure their house-related woes. The 10 new episodes will follow the popular interior designer – best known for her beautiful renovations on Love It or List It – as she solves families' inadequate living arrangements with her signature wit, no-nonsense approach and smart design choices to get their digs and lives in order. In each episode, Hilary will make a house call to get to the root of her clients' issues at home and devise creative design solutions to make the most of their abode.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR

New Movies

Office Race – 8/7c on Comedy Central – TV-MA Slacker office drone Pat goes to great lengths — specifically 26.2 miles — to transform himself and defeat his exercise-obsessed, micromanaging boss in a grueling marathon.

– 8/7c on Comedy Central – TV-MA

Tuesday, September 5th

New TV Shows

Inside the NFL – Season 46 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW The CW Network and NFL Films have set a cast of former NFL stars for the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning weekly studio series INSIDE THE NFL. A Super Bowl champion safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and an Emmy® Award-winning studio analyst, Ryan Clark will serve as the program’s host. He will be joined by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, Pro Bowl quarterback Jay Cutler, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson, and two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award-winner Chris Long as analysts as they break down previously unseen highlights and exclusive NFL Films mic’d up sounds from the week’s most exciting matchups while serving up unfiltered commentary.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life – Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 In this new season, The Thore Family is grieving the devastating loss of Whitney’s mom, Babs. Whitney is desperate to help her father find joy in life again and helps to create a bucket list for him. But a long-held secret from the past emerges – Whitney has a sister she never knew about. Is this the beginning of a new, expanded family dynamic?

– Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Welcome to Plathville – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Life for the Plath family looks very different in this new season of WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE, as parents Kim and Barry are separated and on their way to a divorce. Their five youngest kids split their time with Barry and Kim, who are now living separately, while the older children continue to explore their independence. Moriah reignites her faith in God while at the same time staying in her role as the family rebel and getting more tattoos. Moriah has also reached a breaking point with her former best friend and Ethan’s wife, Olivia, and makes a controversial decision. Micah is on his own in California, but he stays connected and plays a key role in improving the family’s communication with one another. He influences his dad, Barry, to bulk up in a new fitness journey. Kim embarks on her own journey as she steps into the dating world in search of a new love. Meanwhile, the fundamental differences in family values between Ethan and Olivia come to a head.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG

Wednesday, September 6th

New TV Shows

Crime Scene Confidential – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL follows Burroughs as she journeys into controversial murder cases ripped from the headlines. As Burroughs follows the evidence, she explores the complexity and controversy surrounding every item, translating each discovery, and navigating the tactics used by the prosecution and the defense teams to highlight the evidence that argues their case. The new season will continue to feature cases spanning decades and across the country, with Burroughs traveling on location to visit the crime scenes, digging into the evidence collected, and speaking with key figures who are crucial to understanding the crime. This season will feature even more forensic science as Burroughs looks into key theories through a series of fascinating tests. Additionally, the new season will feature unprecedented access to the family and friends of the victims, the law enforcement who worked the cases, as well as interviews with the suspected or convicted killers themselves.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 The Curse – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox Set 18 months after the first season, which saw the show’s hapless cast of characters accidentally pull off the biggest gold heist in history, this time around the action moves to Spain’s infamous Costa del Crime where Albert Fantoni (Allan Mustafa, Love Wedding Repeat), Natasha (Emer Kenny, Karen Pirie), Mick (Tom Davis, Murder in Successville) and crew once again find themselves in way over their heads. The Curse takes hold in the Spanish heat, and it’s a guessing game who will get out alive!

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on FC Barcelona: A New Era – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video When FC Barcelona goes through a crisis situation, Xavi Hernández is chosen as the new coach. But beginnings are never easy. Xavi finds a sunken team that doesn't know the idea of ​​football that he has.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on I Am Groot – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of “I Am Groot.” This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Infamy – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After years of living in the UK, a teenage Roma girl Gita and her family move back to their native Poland. After returning, the girl tries to find herself and discovers her passions, at the same time trying to live the life of a normal 17-year-old. But when she falls in love, she will have to balance the modern world of teenagers and traditional family rules.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Never Let Him Go – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In 1988, Scott Johnson, a gay American mathematician, was found dead beneath a cliff in Sydney, Australia. Steve Johnson, Scott’s brother, would spend the next 35 years trying to solve the mystery of Scott’s death. He could have never imagined the tinderbox he would crack open—a wave of anti-gay violence, homophobia, and fear that cast a shadow for decades. “Never Let Him Go” delves into Scott Johnson’s extraordinary life and mysterious death, and Steve’s dogged, multi-decade quest for justice.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on One Shot: Overtime Elite – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video One Shot: Overtime Elite is a high-stakes, character-driven docuseries that uncovers the devotion and resilience of Overtime Elite’s (OTE) players and coaches through every loss and victory—on and off the court. The six-part docuseries explores the lives of OTE’s next generation of basketball stars from around the country, as they navigate through various challenges and grueling training in pursuit of a professional basketball career. The series will take audiences behind the scenes of a league that is disrupting traditional paths to the NBA and inspiring an entirely new generation of basketball players and fans alike.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Predators – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this captivating nature documentary series, five predator species around the world work to survive in their environments. Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight to maintain their dominance. Academy Award nominee, Tom Hardy, narrates this heart-pounding nature documentary series.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Reporting for Duty (aka B.O.) – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Suzano (Leandro Hassum) was born and raised in the fictional city of Campo Manso in rural Rio de Janeiro state. But after accidentally capturing a fugitive criminal affiliated with an illegal gambling ring, he finds himself transferred to the center of the action: Rio itself. The new chief's in over his head, and the 8th Precinct of Rio de Janeiro is turned upside down. None of his colleagues, who are always ready to spring into action, believe that he'll last very long there. But his rather unconventional methods, along with his huge heart, might be just the secret weapon they need to take a bite out of crime.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Tahir’s House – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – Streaming on Netflix Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors, and former employees, this investigative documentary exposes how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history’s most horrific child sexual abuse scandals.



Thursday, September 7th

New TV Shows

The Dead Files – Season 15 Fall Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Paranormal – TV-14 Physical medium, Amy Allan, and retired NYPD homicide detective, Steve DiSchiavi, are a paranormal team like no other. Combining their unique skills to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.

– Season 15 Fall Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Paranormal – TV-14 Dear Child – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Lena lives in complete isolation in a highly secured home with the two children Hannah and Jonathan. They eat their meals, go to the toilet and to bed at precisely prescribed times. As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They do everything he says. Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near fatal car accident, she is hospitalized, accompanied by Hannah. DEAR CHILD starts where traditional thrillers end: with redemption. But the true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena's parents at the hospital the same night. They have been desperately searching for their missing daughter for almost 13 years…

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Gamera -Rebirth- – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix GAMERA -Rebirth-, a new project featuring Gamera, the giant monster that has captivated monster fans around the world since the 1960s, will come to Netflix as an anime series worldwide.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The fourth season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS finds the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns being challenged in new ways and given new learning opportunities, while also learning they’ll be “lower decks” for a long time to come.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Top Boy – Seas 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?

– Seas 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Virgin River – Season 5, Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.

– Season 5, Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires – 8/7c on LMN – NR When her father, Michael (Ricco Ross), becomes a person of interest in the untimely death of his ex-business partner, Wayne (Will Roberts, Oppenheimer), Lisa (Mea Wilkerson) must do whatever she can to help. Though reluctant to do so, this means she will need to enlist the aid of her mother, Gabbi (Jackée Harry), to lend a hand (and her brain). Together, they work through the list of other possible suspects, including Wayne’s jealous ex-wife, his new business partner and the business manager who knew where Wayne has been hiding his money.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Family Portrait – Streaming on ALLBLK – NR Martin and Allan Chambers are handsome, successful, and ready for more. But when the beautiful Kamara Sinclair enters their lives, jealous tensions enflame, setting brother against brother.

– Streaming on ALLBLK – NR What If – Streaming on Netflix A newlywed couple gets trapped in a remote island. Will they get out of the island or… out of their relationship?

– Streaming on

Friday, September 8th

New TV Shows

All or Nothing: The National Team in Qatar – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The original documentary series All or Nothing: The National Team in Qatar accompanies the DFB team on their way to and during the World Cup in Qatar and offers football fans a unique look behind the scenes, especially during the tournament. For this purpose, the team has literally opened all doors to the camera team in order to provide unfiltered and at all times authentic insights into internal processes and to convey everything about the emotional moments and milestones of the tournament. Because even despite the sporting disappointment in the face of high expectations and hopes, Prime members can look forward to a top-class cinematic realisation and moving moments.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Burning Body – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix May 2017. The charred remains of police officer Pedro (José Manuel Poga) are found inside a burnt-out car at Barcelona's Foix reservoir. The discovery quickly arouses the public's interest, especially when the investigation begins to reveal a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and sexual scandals involving Pedro and two fellow police officers: his partner Rosa (Úrsula Corberó) and her ex-boyfriend Albert (Quim Gutiérrez).

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Changeling – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ A fairy tale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – Part 4 U.S. Release – Streaming on Netflix Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

– Part 4 U.S. Release – Streaming on Selling the OC – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Spy Ops – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this intense true crime series, intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents. Featuring interviews with real officials, officers, and spies.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on A Time Called You – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A Time Called You is a mysterious romance, centering around Jun-hee, the protagonist who is grappling with the loss of her boyfriend 1 year ago. Miraculously transported back to 1998, she encounters Si-heon, an individual bearing an uncanny resemblance to her late love, and his friend In-gyu.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Blood Flower – Streaming on Shudder – NR Blood Flower (Harum Malam) tells the story of Iqbal, a 16-year-old apprentice faith healer and exorcist, tormented by visions of the dead and spirits from other dimensions. When a malicious spirit begins to wreak havoc around him, Iqbal is forced to harness his supernatural gifts to save his family and friends.

– Streaming on Shudder – NR Guiding Emily – 9/8C ON HMM – TV-G Emily's life changes after losing her eyesight, while a guide dog struggles with training. Through a series of missed encounters both overcome their obstacles and find each other. Starring Sarah Drew, Antonio Cupo and Eric McCormack.

– 9/8C ON HMM – TV-G My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Exclusively in Theaters From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!

– The Nun II – Exclusively in Theaters 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Taissa Farmiga (“The Nun,” “The Gilded Age”) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (“Tirailleurs,” “The Nun”), Storm Reid (“The Last of Us,” “The Suicide Squad”), Anna Popplewell (“Fairytale,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from “The Nun”), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

– Rosa Peral's Tapes – Streaming on Netflix In this documentary film, former police agent Rosa Peral gives her first interview from prison. In 2020, following a controversial trial that unveiled an intricate web of romance, she was convicted of murdering her partner with the help of an ex-lover.

– Streaming on Sitting in Bars with Cake – Streaming on Prime Video Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence – also known as “cakebarring.” During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.

– Streaming on

Saturday, September 9th

New Movies

Fourth Down and Love – 8/7c on Hallmark Sparks are reignited when a single mother and a pro football player coincidentally meet again on her daughter's flag football field after his career is interrupted by a sports injury. Starring Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Tuesday, September 5 All Wet Trolley Troubles

Wednesday, September 6 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes) The Little Mermaid Star Wars Ahsoka

Friday, September 8 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special) The Barn Dance Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special) Bone Trouble George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special) Merbabies Mickey's Kangaroo Playful Pluto Pluto, Junior



