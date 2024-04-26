Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 188: Zillo Gets You Home with Cassie and Tommy
Date: April 26th, 2024 (recorded April 25th)
Listen
Topics
First-time guests Cassie and Tommy from the “Distant Echoes” podcast join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the penultimate episode of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Flash Strike.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Subscribe
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com
A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com