Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 188: Zillo Gets You Home with Cassie and Tommy

Date: April 26th, 2024 (recorded April 25th)

Topics

First-time guests Cassie and Tommy from the “Distant Echoes” podcast join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the penultimate episode of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Flash Strike.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
