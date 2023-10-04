Anaheim Voters Overwhelmingly Against Giving Hotel and Event Workers a $25 Minimum Wage

Anaheim voters overwhelmingly voted against giving hotel and event workers a $25 minimum wage.

What’s Happening:

  • Anaheim voters came to the polls and overwhelmingly voted against giving hotel and event workers a $25 minimum wage.
  • The initiative would have increased the minimum wage for hotel and event workers to $25, which would increase by the greater of the Consumer Price Index, or 3%.
  • It also would have limited the square footage that hotel housekeepers could clean by 4,000 square feet per day in 8 hours. If they were required to work more, they would be paid twice their hourly rate for the entire shift.
  • It would also have required that all rooms be cleaned each night they are occupied.
  • 19,786 votes, with 68.03% saying no, and only 9,299 votes, with 31.97% saying yes.
  • These results came after city council members, in which the majority funded by resort interests in their campaigns called for the special election despite the concerns that there would be a low voter turnout.
  • With 168,944 registered voters, only 29,117 cast their vote.
  • The Anaheim Chamber of Commerce had pushed back against the measures, arguing that they would drive up prices and be damaging to the success of the resort industry.

