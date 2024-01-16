Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek Joins Medical Tech Firm Masimo’s Board of Directors

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the medical tech firm Masimo, which is currently in a large legal battle with Apple.

This move comes amidst a massive dispute with Apple over a blood oxygen tool featured in the company’s latest line of smart watches.

After the International Trade Commission ruled that the feature infringed on Masimo’s patent, Apple pulled the current edition of the watches off the market.

Multiple media outlets reported this week that the feature is being taken off of the watches in subsequent editions.

Bob Chapek was CEO of Disney from February 2020 until November 2022, when the Disney Board made the decision to terminate Chapek’s contract and bring back former CEO Bob Iger to the role.

Chapek’s joining Masimo’s Board is one of his first major moves following the ouster, having kept a low profile in the meantime.

