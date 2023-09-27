Byron Allen Says Financial Backing is in Place for Purchase of ABC but Disney is “Not Ready” to Sell

We have another chapter in the story of Disney’s potential sale of ABC. Media entrepreneur Byron Allen has said he has “access to plenty of capital” for the potential purchase of the network but that Disney “is not ready” to sell just yet, according to Deadline.

Now, it appears Allen Media Group has a $10 billion bid in place and is simply waiting on Disney’s internal deliberations.

Allen Media Group’s holdings include The Weather Channel, local stations and a film and TV production operation.

The group is reportedly also interested in purchasing FX

Allen cited an existing relationship with Iger, saying “They know I’m real. They know it’s sincere.”

