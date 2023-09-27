Byron Allen Says Financial Backing is in Place for Purchase of ABC but Disney is “Not Ready” to Sell

We have another chapter in the story of Disney’s potential sale of ABC. Media entrepreneur Byron Allen has said he has “access to plenty of capital” for the potential purchase of the network but that Disney “is not ready” to sell just yet, according to Deadline.
- Back in July, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company may be willing to part with some of its linear television businesses, including ABC as well as cable assets.
- Then, earlier this month, Disney had exploratory discussions regarding the potential sale of ABC to regional TV station operator Nexstar Media Group Inc.
- Now, it appears Allen Media Group has a $10 billion bid in place and is simply waiting on Disney’s internal deliberations.
- Allen Media Group’s holdings include The Weather Channel, local stations and a film and TV production operation.
- The group is reportedly also interested in purchasing FX and National Geographic from Disney.
- Allen cited an existing relationship with Iger, saying “They know I’m real. They know it’s sincere.”
What they’re saying:
- Bryon Allen on Disney potentially selling ABC: “How do you de-couple it? How do you pull it out of their ecosystem? Because it’s really integrated into everything Disney. That’s the hard part. … If they do get to the point where they’re willing to do it, I’m going to chase it down like a lion chasing a gazelle.”