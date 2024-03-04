Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Appoints New Fire Department Chief

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has announced that Acting Chief Eric Ferrari has been appointed as Chief of the District Fire Department.

What’s Happening:

Chief Ferrari will oversee the entire Department of 230 personnel, including the 911 Communications Center, advanced life support emergency medical services, fire suppression and rescue, special operations, fire prevention, and fire & life safety inspections coordinated under the Office of the Fire Marshal.

The District Fire Department, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Fire Department, was established in 1968 to provide fire prevention and fire protection to the District. Basic ambulance service began in 1971, followed by advanced life support service in 1976.

The District Fire Department maintains four fire stations throughout the District and provides 911 communications, fire, rescue, and emergency management services.

