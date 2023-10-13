The Walt Disney Company Donates $2 Million Supporting Humanitarian Relief Following Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Following the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, The Walt Disney Company is donating $2 million to organizations that are providing humanitarian relief in the region.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that they are donating $2 million to organizations that are providing humanitarian relief in Israel, following the deadly terrorist attacks.

Disney is donating $1 million to Magen David Adom, an affiliate of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies that provides emergency medical and blood banking services in Israel, and $1 million to other nonprofit organizations working in the region, particularly those with a focus on providing aid to children.

Company employees have been participating in Disney’s Matching Gifts program that matches eligible charitable donations made by employees up to $25,000.

What They’re Saying: