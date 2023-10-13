The Walt Disney Company Donates $2 Million Supporting Humanitarian Relief Following Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Following the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, The Walt Disney Company is donating $2 million to organizations that are providing humanitarian relief in the region.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that they are donating $2 million to organizations that are providing humanitarian relief in Israel, following the deadly terrorist attacks.
- Disney is donating $1 million to Magen David Adom, an affiliate of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies that provides emergency medical and blood banking services in Israel, and $1 million to other nonprofit organizations working in the region, particularly those with a focus on providing aid to children.
- Company employees have been participating in Disney’s Matching Gifts program that matches eligible charitable donations made by employees up to $25,000.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney CEO Bob Iger: “In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty – particularly children. We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region, and to honor the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war.”